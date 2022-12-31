North Texas coach Grant McCasland vowed the Mean Green would learn from a baffling scoring drought and a tough loss on Thursday night.
It’s only one game, but UNT certainly looked a whole lot surer of itself during a 72-57 bounce-back win over Florida International on Saturday afternoon at the Super Pit.
Tylor Perry was his typical self while scoring a team-high 20 points. It was how the players UNT (11-3, 2-1 Conference USA) had around its star guard played that was particularly encouraging.
Kai Huntsberry broke out of a shooting slump that saw him miss 22 straight shots from 3-point range over the course of five games, hit three from deep and scored 18 points.
Rubin Jones added 12 points and Tyree Eady 11.
That performance was a far cry from a 50-46 loss to Florida Atlantic on Thursday. The Owls closed the game on a 13-0 run after UNT seemingly had the game under control.
“We didn’t do anything different,” Huntsberry said. “We try to not have bad games twice. We went out, competed and our defense took care of it.”
UNT never trailed and led by as many as 23 in the second half before FIU (6-7, 0-2) ripped off a 13-0 run.
The Mean Green survived because of the way it played up to that point. UNT went 11 of 21 from 3-point range and had five players hit at least one shot from deep.
That performance was a huge improvement over a 3-for-22 showing against FAU.
“We got the right guys shots,” McCasland said. “We understood our game plan and stuck to it.”
That approach helped UNT create the balance it was missing on Thursday when just five players scored. Perry and Abou Ousmane accounted for 31 of UNT’s 46 points.
Ousmane missed his only shot from the field and didn’t score against FIU. It didn’t matter because of how many other players UNT got involved.
The Mean Green have dealt with a series of health issues early in the season. Jones was still working his way back from offseason knee surgery when the season began and Perry missed time early in the year with a knee injury.
“We do have a better offensive team than we have had,” McCasland said. “It’s a matter of getting everyone healthy, getting them experience and minutes on the floor. We have been trading guys in and out.”
UNT is hoping the way it played in its win over FIU is a sign that it is rounding into form. The Mean Green have high expectations for Eady, a graduate transfer guard from North Dakota State.
Eady was averaging just 2.6 points per game coming into the night before breaking out. His previous scoring high as a member of the Mean Green was six points.
“We shot good shots,” Eady said. “We got into the paint, didn’t shoot too quickly, were confident in our shots and didn’t second-guess them. Once you see one go in everything starts to fall. Our teammates encourage us to keep shooting. Our shots fell today.”
They started falling right away in the first half, when UNT ran out to a 35-20 behind some hot shooting from the perimeter.
Perry hit three of UNTs seven 3s in the first half, including two in the opening minutes to get the Mean Green going.
Huntsberry later hit two back-to-back to open a series that saw the Mean Green score all but two of its points in a 14-2 run on 3s, a burst that gave UNT a 24-9 lead.
UNT led by as many as 23 points late before FIU made a push and pulled within 66-56 behind Denver Jones. The sophomore guard led FIU with a game-high 24 points.
UNT wasn’t about to let another game get away late after falling to FAU. Perry hit a pair of 3s late and the Mean Green coasted to what it hopes is a momentum-building win heading into a tough road trip to Western Kentucky and Middle Tennessee next week.
The trip is one of the toughest in C-USA, just like it was when UNT was a member of the Sun Belt.
The Mean Green felt a whole lot better about where they stand heading into that trip after their bounce-back win over FIU.
“This stretch coming up may be one of the toughest we have had in Conference USA,” McCasland said. “We have to keep growing up and getting better.”
