UNT-FIU

North Texas guard Tyree Eady takes a shot during the Mean Green’s win over Florida International on Saturday at the Super Pit.

 UNT sports information

North Texas coach Grant McCasland vowed the Mean Green would learn from a baffling scoring drought and a tough loss on Thursday night.

It’s only one game, but UNT certainly looked a whole lot surer of itself during a 72-57 bounce-back win over Florida International on Saturday afternoon at the Super Pit.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you