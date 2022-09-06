North Texas has finalized a five-year contract with softball coach Rodney DeLong that includes an annual retention bonus that will boost his salary.
The Denton Record-Chronicle obtained a copy of the contract, which runs through Sept. 1, 2026, this week.
DeLong's new yearly salary of $150,000 took effect Sept. 1. There is a $5,000 annual raise built into his new deal.
DeLong's latest contract mirrors his last extension, which took effect in September 2020. That deal started with a base salary of $140,000 with $5,000 annual raises.
DeLong's new deal maintains the pace of his annual yearly raises in base salary. He was set to make $150,000 beginning this month.
UNT increased DeLong's annual compensation by adding a $7,500 annual retention bonus to the deal. DeLong will receive the bonus on Sept. 1 of each year as long as he remains UNT's coach.
The contract adds two years to to the back end of DeLong's deal that was set to expire on Sept. 1, 2024. He took over the program in 2018.
The contract leaves in place DeLong's performance incentives, including bonuses for winning a conference championship, playing in the NCAA tournament and being named coach of the year for UNT's conference.
DeLong will receive one month's base salary if UNT wins a conference title or earns an at-large berth to the NCAA tournament. He will receive $2,000 for being named a conference's coach of the year.
DeLong led UNT to the Conference USA tournament title last season.
The Mean Green went on to make their first NCAA tournament appearance and landed in the Stillwater Regional. UNT came back from a loss to Nebraska in its first game to post the first two NCAA tournament wins in program history.
UNT beat Fordham and Nebraska before falling to Oklahoma State in the regional final.
UNT moved quickly to extend DeLong after the season. The school is set to leave C-USA for the American Athletic Conference next summer.
“We have had a good run here,” DeLong said last month when he was in process of finalizing his extension with UNT. “The overall commitment to our program, facilities and to our coaches financially means a lot to us. It’s something that we can tell our recruits. We believe in this place and are trying to build a World Series type team. The extension definitely helps with those things.”
UNT has thrived under DeLong, who has a 129-52 record with the Mean Green. UNT has won a C-USA title in each of the last three seasons.
