Rodney DeLong contract

North Texas softball coach Rodney DeLong has finalized a five-year contract extension with the school.

 UNT sports information

North Texas has finalized a five-year contract with softball coach Rodney DeLong that includes an annual retention bonus that will boost his salary.

The Denton Record-Chronicle obtained a copy of the contract, which runs through Sept. 1, 2026, this week.

