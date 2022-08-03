Rick Villarreal and Don Lovelace
University of North Texas booster Don Lovelace, left, and former athletic director Rick Villarreal have launched a name, image and likeness collective to benefit the school’s athletes. The Light the Tower Collective will soon launch a website and host events to detail its plans.

 Brett Vito/DRC

Don Lovelace had a few questions about the future of college football and capitalized on an opportunity to get some answers a few months ago.

Schools across the country were scrambling to adjust to the NCAA’s decision that allowed athletes to benefit financially from the use of their name, image and likeness beginning in July 2021. There might not have been a group of people with more insight on the issue than the coaches who had gathered for an annual golf event at Pebble Beach on Memorial Day.

Longtime North Texas booster C. Dan Smith played a key role in the formation of the Light The Tower Collective.
Rick Villarreal guided North Texas’ athletic program for nearly 16 years and is tackling a new role while guiding the Light The Tower Collective. The group will help fund name, image and likeness opportunities for UNT athletes.
