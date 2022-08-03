Don Lovelace had a few questions about the future of college football and capitalized on an opportunity to get some answers a few months ago.
Schools across the country were scrambling to adjust to the NCAA’s decision that allowed athletes to benefit financially from the use of their name, image and likeness beginning in July 2021. There might not have been a group of people with more insight on the issue than the coaches who had gathered for an annual golf event at Pebble Beach on Memorial Day.
Lovelace, a longtime North Texas booster, has played in the tournament for years and sought out answers.
“I went to some of the coaches I have a rapport with to talk about NIL and the mindset of athletes,” Lovelace said. “One coach told me it’s hard to get students to visit your school unless they understand a little about the NIL opportunities at the school.
“I came back realizing it’s a big deal.”
That realization was one of the first steps in a small group of UNT boosters quickly banding together to bolster the school’s NIL opportunities, which have athletes profiting from everything from appearing at events to having their image used in advertisements.
Lovelace is now the president of Light The Tower Collective. The group of UNT boosters, program greats and former school officials went public with their plans to form an NIL collective on Friday. They aim to start signing UNT’s top athletes to NIL deals within the next few days.
There are a host of reasons athletes choose schools. Facilities can be important. Playing time and coaches are a factor. The school is also vital.
The way a handful of UNT boosters raced from concept to collective in a matter of weeks illustrates just how significant they believe NIL opportunities will be to the school’s future in college athletics.
“This is the most important thing when it comes to being competitive right now,” said former UNT athletic director Rick Villarreal, the collective’s CEO. “We need every tool we can to attract the top student-athletes and retain them.”
Forming a plan
Lovelace was in contact with a few of UNT’s other top boosters shortly after he returned from Pebble Beach.
C. Dan Smith and Jim McNatt are both longtime UNT supporters. They got together with Lovelace to discuss the NIL landscape.
“We felt like after the discussions Don had in California and what we had seen that we needed to do something,” Smith said.
NIL collectives operate independently from universities. While that is the case, Lovelace, Smith and McNatt felt it was important to visit with UNT’s athletic department administration to gauge their feelings on boosters forming a collective before beginning the process.
The group also broached the issue of a collective dipping into the financial resources of UNT’s donor base at a time the school is planning to begin a fundraising campaign to expand its athletic center.
UNT athletic director Wren Baker and associate vice president for athletics Jared Mosley gave the group their blessing to organize on their own after an extensive discussion of the rules surrounding NIL opportunities for athletes and the role collectives play.
Members of a collective cannot be involved in the process of convincing athletes to attend a school in any way.
Once the group understood the rules, it quickly turned its attention to finding someone to lead its efforts to put a collective together and manage it once it was active.
Villarreal’s name came up immediately.
“When we met with Wren and Jared, they thought Rick would be the guy to do it,” Smith said. “We were all on the same page.
“He knows the rules and won’t deviate from them or do anything to get the athletic department or the university in hot water.”
The man with the plan
Villarreal spent nearly 16 years as UNT’s athletic director before stepping down in 2016. He has remained active with the program, attending games and working the barbecue pit during tailgating events with friend and longtime booster David Anderson.
Agreeing to become the group’s CEO gave Villarreal a chance to be involved with the program in a new capacity and provide guidance for the group. The job will also give Villarreal an outlet to use the talents he developed during his long career in college athletics.
“The two reasons I became involved were people like Don, Dan and Jim,” Villarreal said. “They helped make the program what it is today when I was the athletic director. I felt like I owed it to them.
“This is also the No. 1 priority to move the program to where it needs to be.”
The original members of UNT’s collective quickly began reaching out to other core supporters of Mean Green athletics. Craig Robertson, a former UNT linebacker who retired from the NFL in March after nine seasons, agreed to join the group.
Lovelace, Smith and McNatt are also members of the collective’s leadership.
“It’s a great collection of people who bring different skill sets to the table that will allow us to function at the highest point,” Villarreal said.
The members of UNT’s collective credited Villarreal with helping the group form quickly and establish its goals.
The most important of those goals is for the athletes they sign to contribute to the school and the community. They will be involved in education and mentoring programs, free sports clinics and other activities.
“It’s important that the athletes come out of it with some money but also do something good for the community and the school,” Smith said. “It’s not free money.”
Most athletes who sign with UNT’s collective won’t make huge sums. Villarreal estimated that the school’s highest-profile players might receive up to $15,000 annually.
Selling the idea to the UNT faithful
The members of UNT’s collective hope to quickly raise the money they need to fund the program for three to four years to make sure it is sustainable.
The challenge now is to find the donors to reach that goal. The collective’s leadership formulated a plan to get to that point weeks ago.
The group is planning to launch a website soon and will have a kickoff meeting this month. The hope is 150 longtime supporters will attend.
The group will then expand the number of people it contacts about contributing to the collective.
The first step will be to educate UNT supporters about what a collective is and how it can help the program. The members of UNT’s collective knew that would be a critical process from the start.
They hope that UNT’s fans will have a better understanding of what collectives are and what the group is trying to accomplish once they attend one of the group’s upcoming events.
“We have to convince our fans to give $200 or $500 per year and be enthusiastic about it,” Lovelace said. “I think we can do that and get the city of Denton behind it where they realize this is critical.”
The group has come a long way since Lovelace returned from Pebble Beach and started the initial conversations that led to the Light The Tower Collective forming.
The members of the group believe they can make a big impact on the future of UNT athletics. The feeling is one the school’s administration shares.
“When are pleased with the announcement of a collective that will support UNT’s student-athletes and the board’s decision to appoint someone with Rick’s knowledge of college athletics and experience with NCAA rules,” Baker said.
“When you combine our current NIL education curriculum, group licensing, soon-to-be unveiled local exchange and opportunities student-athletes are already receiving here locally with the new collective, UNT student-athletes will have every opportunity to establish, build and utilize their brand during their time at UNT.”