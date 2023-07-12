Don Lovelace leaves little doubt when it comes to his feelings about the impact a small group of North Texas boosters made over the course of a year after they banded together to form the Light the Tower Collective.
The Denton businessman was on the front lines as the group quickly organized, founded the collective and began signing UNT athletes to name, image and likeness deals in a matter of months.
The group provided the school’s athletes and programs a boost as UNT was preparing for its move from Conference USA to the American Athletic Conference that became official earlier this month.
“We absolutely made an impact,” Lovelace said. “We raised more than $500,000. That was really good for UNT, but if you look at schools in the American like UTSA, Memphis and Tulane, they’re raising $1.5 to $2 million, if not more. To be competitive, we’re going to have to up our game.”
That’s what the group hopes it has done by abandoning the business model it used this past year and turning the organization over to an upstart company with a unique outlook on the best path forward for collectives that facilitate NIL deals for college athletes.
Austin Elrod helped found the collective LinkingCoogs at the University of Houston, where he has implemented a for-profit model instead of the nonprofit approach used by Light the Tower and several other similar groups across the country.
TheLinkU, a wing of the company, has taken over the Light the Tower Collective and will primarily target businesses as it solicits NIL deals for UNT athletes. The group is already approaching businesses in the Denton and Dallas area in hopes of growing its financial impact on UNT athletics.
“Our approach is to get as many businesses and business leaders involved in NIL as possible,” Elrod said. “Every company has a marketing and advertising budget. We feel that promoting and marketing student-athletes through NIL is a unique opportunity that companies have not had with prior NCAA regulations.”
Targeting donors was the Light the Tower Collective’s focus. The group — which took its name from UNT’s practice of lighting the clock tower on the McConnell Administration Building green after victories — sought to raise money through donations, corporate sponsorships, subscriptions and members-only events.
The collective made some headway and brokered deals for 39 athletes, including 33 members of UNT’s football team. Four members of the men’s basketball team and two members of the women’s basketball team also signed deals. The group folded its nonprofit 501(c)(3) this summer as it shifted its focus to the for-profit model.
Former UNT athletic director Rick Villarreal helped the Light the Tower Collective get its start as its executive director but has since left the organization.
“North Texas is lucky to have Don and the entire board of the 501(c)(3),” Elrod said. “What they did, the time and effort they put into it and the way they facilitated deals left us extremely impressed.”
Elrod and Landon Goesling, the vice president of sales and development for TheLinkU, believe that Light the Tower is uniquely positioned to take off under their guidance because of the foundation the group established and UNT’s location.
“I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t think UNT was primed to be successful with a collective,” Elrod said. “If you look at what is going on in Dallas-Fort Worth, it’s basically all connected now. The number of corporations moving into the area tees UNT up to be elite in the NIL space.
“There are so many alumni in DFW and the business world. If we can get them excited about what is going on at UNT, the importance of giving back and prove that we can provide a return on investment, we think there is more than enough money to go around.”
The group points to its success with LinkingCoogs as evidence that it can deliver for UNT. The collective has surpassed $4 million worth of NIL deals, with 75% of it coming from businesses that didn’t support Houston athletics previously.
LinkingCoogs brokered a deal between Texas Dow Employees Credit Union and Houston athletes that the group cites as an example of what it can accomplish at UNT.
The collective had nine members of the Houston men’s and women’s basketball teams talk to students about credit unions and about TDECU, which owns the naming rights to the school’s football stadium. The group also handed out gift cards and bought lunch for students in the hope that they would open accounts.
“After a couple of months went by, we got a call from their chief marketing officer who told us they had just gotten the numbers back and they were astronomical,” Goesling said. “They had never had that much traction and accounts being opened.
“They came back to the table, and now we’re in negotiations for a long-term deal.”
Elrod and Goesling point not only to their expertise in the NIL field and success at Houston, but also to their support staff as reasons they are positioned to help UNT.
The group has a sales and development team that will assist the school’s athletes. The company will profit by receiving a portion of the money from the NIL deals it brokers.
UNT moved quickly after the NCAA changed its rules to allow athletes to profit from the use of their name, image and likeness beginning July 1, 2021. The university partnered with The Brandr Group, an entity that helps athletes combine their name, image and likeness with trademarked UNT logos as part of a group licensing program.
The school also struck a deal with INFLCR (pronounced “Influencer”), a company that assists athletes with NIL opportunities. The group also helps universities track athletes with NIL activities.
That foundation helped the Light The Tower Collective make a quick impact at UNT.
The members of the group reached out to Elrod several months ago in the hope that he could help it be even more effective. After a series of meetings, The LinkU agreed to run the collective.
Lovelace said the group will likely have an advisory board of five or six people, one he said he would be willing to serve on, as it transitions to a new management structure.
TheLinkU is hoping to broaden the base of support for the collective and UNT athletics in general.
“How it works in facilities and fundraising in college athletics is that you have a group of five or 10 donors who are on the hook for everything,” Goesling said. “Being able to bring in new donors and new fans to Houston and put more butts in seats has been a lot of fun.”
The group is hoping to do the same at UNT at a time the NIL landscape is changing.
The IRS released a memo this spring saying that donations to nonprofit NIL collectives may not be tax-exempt, which has been a selling point for NIL collectives with donors. A Texas law recently went into effect that allows colleges to interact with collectives and also undermined NCAA oversight, stating that no conference or group could penalize them for engaging in activities the new law allows.
The law opens up the possibility of schools offering perks to boosters who contribute to NIL collectives.
The NCAA responded by sending a memo to schools that its rules that prohibit those types of benefits supersede state laws.
“We continue to monitor the ever-changing landscape of NIL moving forward and will pivot as necessary to provide the best opportunities for our student-athletes while upholding the expectations of the NCAA and state of Texas,” UNT athletic director Jared Mosley said.
Elrod said his staff keeps tabs on the NIL landscape so that they can prepare for any changes that could affect the Light The Tower Collective.
Navigating the world of NIL is a pursuit he dove into after playing quarterback for Houston. Elrod’s time with the Cougars gives him a particular interest in seeing UNT’s football program succeed.
UNT coach Eric Morris was an assistant coach at Houston when Elrod played for the Cougars.
Elrod went into the business world after graduation and was asked if he could help put an NIL collective together at Houston. He teamed with Goesling, a former Houston basketball player, and a few other partners to form an NIL company in the last few months.
“I had a very specific vision for how NIL should work,” Elrod said. “I put together a platform and something that I see as sustainable.
“That was the beginning of the journey.”
Elrod has been building his collective at Houston and branching out ever since.
Revamping UNT’s collective is among the company’s next projects. Elrod has seen several success stories along the way during his short time working with NIL collectives, including athletes using the money they earn to help their parents. Others have gained experience working with businesses and capitalized on it by landing jobs after graduating.
A few UNT athletes have worked with groups other than Light the Tower while gaining real-world experience. Wide receiver Richard Rocquemore partnered with AthleteX, a sports marketing and athlete branding agency, and Culture Commodities in a charitable effort to donate 25 pairs of shoes to families, nonprofits and young people. Rocquemore documented the giveaway in a video.
How TheLinkU’s partnership with the Light the Tower Collective grows will go a long way toward determining how UNT fares in the American.
“It’s definitely important,” UNT men’s basketball coach Ross Hodge said. “We’ve seen over the last year and a half that NIL looks like it has staying power and that it can help athletes.
“The boosters who started that collective are working hard and learning.”
What TheLinkU and its staff offer made those boosters comfortable with turning to them to run the organization and help in that growth process.
“It’s like anything else,” Lovelace said. “You need someone who is a professional, does this every day and has a staff.
“They have a plan in place and understand the space. They’ll have a lot of success.”
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.