LTT logo

Don Lovelace leaves little doubt when it comes to his feelings about the impact a small group of North Texas boosters made over the course of a year after they banded together to form the Light the Tower Collective.

Don Lovelace mug

Don Lovelace
Austin Elrod mug

Austin Elrod
Landon Goesling

Landon Goesling
Jared Mosley mug

Jared Mosley

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0