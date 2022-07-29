Rick Villarreal and Don Lovelace
University of North Texas booster Don Lovelace, left, and former athletic director Rick Villarreal are launching a name, image and likeness collective that will benefit the school’s athletes. The Light the Tower Collective will soon launch a website and host events to detail its plans.

 Brett Vito/DRC

The University of North Texas is poised to join the ranks of schools with a name, image and likeness collective — a group of boosters who pool resources and offer financial deals to a school’s athletes.

Longtime UNT booster Don Lovelace and Rick Villarreal, the university’s former athletic director, helped organize the Light the Tower Collective and spoke exclusively to the Denton Record-Chronicle about their efforts and goals on Friday.

Light The Tower Collective leadership

The following is the board of the Light The Tower Collective's leadership 

Position Name
CEO/Executive Director Rick Villarreal
President Don Lovelace
Vice president Craig Robertson
Treasurer Julie Anderson
Secretary Diann Huber
Member Earl Dobson
Member Randy Hudson
Member Greg Johnson
Member Dillon Lovelace
Member Chris McDade
Member Jim McNatt
Member C. Dan Smith
Member Lance White

