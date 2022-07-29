The University of North Texas is poised to join the ranks of schools with a name, image and likeness collective — a group of boosters who pool resources and offer financial deals to a school’s athletes.
Longtime UNT booster Don Lovelace and Rick Villarreal, the university’s former athletic director, helped organize the Light the Tower Collective and spoke exclusively to the Denton Record-Chronicle about their efforts and goals on Friday.
UNT’s collective has already formed a board, contacted more than 150 people and hopes to execute NIL deals with UNT athletes within the next 15 days. The group plans to launch a website to detail its plans by Aug. 15.
The group came together in just over a month and is expected to bolster UNT athletics at a critical time in its history. The school is moving from Conference USA to the American Athletic Conference — considered a higher-level league — next summer.
“This is the No. 1 priority to move the program to where it needs to be,” Villarreal said. “We are going to step into a conference where the competition and the recruiting process are tougher. We need to have every tool we can to attract top student-athletes and retain them.”
The NCAA changed its rules to allow athletes to profit from the use of their name, image and likeness beginning July 1, 2021.
Since then, NIL opportunities and the collectives that help facilitate them have become a larger part of the landscape of college athletics. NIL collectives operate independently from university athletic departments.
Well over 100 collectives have been established at colleges, including several that have more than one. In Texas, for example, Texas Christian University and Southern Methodist University both have collectives.
Joining the American will put UNT in direct competition with SMU, which is also a member of the league.
Lovelace and a few other key boosters met with UNT athletic director Wren Baker and Chief Operating Officer Jared Mosley about the possibility of starting an NIL collective earlier this year before they began the process of putting the group together.
“We decided after we visited with the athletic department that we needed to get this going,” Lovelace said. “We needed someone to manage it. The athletic department recommended Rick Villarreal because of his history, knowledge and camaraderie with UNT athletes over the years.”
Villarreal spent 16 years as UNT’s athletic director before stepping down in 2016.
Villarreal will serve as the CEO of the collective, which has registered as a nonprofit organization. The group has 12 directors who include several prominent boosters and former UNT athletes, including Craig Robertson, a UNT linebacker who went on to play nine seasons in the NFL.
Longtime UNT boosters C. Dan Smith and Jim McNatt are also directors.
Villarreal would not disclose how much money the group has on hand but said he is confident the collective will raise the money to make UNT’s programs more attractive to top recruits.
“I don’t see anyone at our level getting six figures,” Villarreal said. “You want to give your most valuable players $10,000 to $15,000, maybe $20,000. We think we can be competitive with other schools.”
The Matador Club, a collective at Texas Tech University, recently signed 100 members of the school’s football team to $25,000 one-year deals.
The collective plans on the UNT athletes it signs to NIL deals being involved with a host of initiatives as part of their agreements. The group’s hope is that their activities benefit UNT and the Denton community as well as the athletes who participate.
“Our student-athletes will be involved in educational and mentoring programs, free sports clinics and participatory deals that will not only grow the skill sets of these student-athletes outside of football, basketball and other sports but will also enhance the community,” Villarreal said. “We will also create mentoring programs and pair up with school systems and help educate students in other areas.”
The founders of the collective plan to raise money through donations, corporate sponsorships and subscriptions. Fans who donate to the collective will receive a variety of benefits, including members-only events.
The collective’s leadership plans to offer a variety of financial commitment levels and soon will host a series of events to explain its plans to UNT supporters.
“We want UNT fans to feel like they can give $200 or $500 per year and be enthused about it,” Lovelace said. “I think we can do that and get the city of Denton behind it where they realize this is critical. If we want to keep our athletes here, we have to step up and be a part of it.”
UNT has been proactive in laying the groundwork for its athletes to benefit from NIL opportunities since the NCAA began allowing schools to do so.
The university partnered with The Brandr Group earlier this year, a move that will help athletes combine their name, image and likeness with trademarked UNT logos as part of a group licensing program.
UNT is also among a host of schools with a partnership with INFLCR (pronounced “Influencer”), a company that assists athletes with NIL opportunities. The group also helps universities track athletes’ NIL activities.
Several UNT athletes already have NIL deals. Sarah Fuller, a former member of the UNT soccer team, signed multiple NIL deals after transferring from Vanderbilt, where she garnered national attention by kicking for the school’s football team.
Baker vowed last summer that UNT would do all it could to promote opportunities for its athletes to profit from NIL.
“We’re going to educate our student-athletes to be prepared for that environment,” Baker said.
UNT’s collective will be able to interact with athletes through the school’s Paramount platform and plans to support all of its programs.
Villarreal emphasized that the collective wants to be a key part of UNT’s athletics program and will work in a way that ensures the school will receive enough donations directly to athletics to support other needs, including facility projects.
Villarreal and Lovelace believe that a well-run collective can be a key asset for UNT, especially as it prepares to move to the American.
“The student-athlete today is looking at what NIL opportunities that are available if I choose to go to a university,” Lovelace said. “It makes sense. We have to have a collective that is capable of presenting significant opportunities in a conference with Memphis, Tulane, UTSA and SMU. We need to have opportunities that are equal or better.”