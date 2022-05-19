The North Texas board of regents approved the parameters of a contract extension for Grant McCasland and delegated authority to school officials to finalize the deal on Thursday.
Receiving approval from the board is a key step in UNT completing a deal with the coach who has quickly built a rising power in men’s college basketball.
The board discussed the terms of the contract in executive session.
UNT awarded McCasland a new contract last summer that runs through 2027-28. The deal includes a base salary of $600,000 with incentives that push the value of the deal past $800,000 per year.
McCasland’s new deal is expected to elevate his annual compensation into the range of $1 million per year.
UNT gave McCasland his last extension shortly after he guided the Mean Green to the 2021 NCAA tournament and a win over Purdue in the first round. The Mean Green’s win over the Boilermakers was the first in the NCAA tournament in program history.
UNT followed up by winning the Conference USA regular season title this spring. The Mean Green were upset by Louisiana Tech in the conference tournament, ending their hopes of returning to the NCAA tournament.
UNT landed in the National Invitation Tournament instead and beat Texas State in an opening round game before falling to Virginia.
McCasland took over a program coming off an 8-22 season in the spring of 2017 and has quickly turned it into a consistent winner.
UNT won the College Basketball Invitational at the end of McCasland’s debut season and has continued to improve. The Mean Green have won a C-USA title in each of the last three years. McCasland is 104-58 in five seasons at UNT.
UNT won the regular season C-USA title in the spring of 2020 before winning the conference tournament on its way to the NCAA tournament and its upset of Purdue in 2021. The Mean Green’s regular season title this year extended their run of league championships.
McCasland’s name came up in connections with several prominent openings in college basketball this offseason, including LSU and SMU. Other programs inquired behind the scenes.
UNT hung on to McCasland largely because of the comfort level he has found at the school and the commitment school officials, including president Neal Smatresk and athletic director Wren Baker, have made to him and the program.
“The commitment that North Texas and specifically Dr. Smatresk, the board of regents and Wren have consistently made to the program speaks to the direction that they want this to go,” McCasland said shortly after the season. “There are not a lot of limits to the possibilities. The school has committed to put us in the best position to win our conference. If we can win our league, we can be one of the best teams in the country.”
McCasland has gradually remade the program into one of the elite defensive teams in the country. UNT led the nation in scoring defense with an average of 55.7 points allowed per game last season.
UNT is expected to be one of the top teams in Conference USA again this year. Tylor Perry led the Mean Green with an average of 13.5 points per game last season and will be a senior this fall.
Forward Abou Ousmane and point guard Rubin Jones, a pair of starters, are also set to return.
The success McCasland has enjoyed has fostered confidence in the future of the program among members of UNT’s administration.
“I feel really good about what coach McCasland has done here, how much value he put in being here and where we are at as a program,” Baker said earlier this year. “We’re going to continue to take care of him and invest in the program.”
UNT took another step toward that end on Thursday when the school’s regents approved the parameters of McCasland’s extension.