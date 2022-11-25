UNT-ULL

North Texas guard Quincy Noble scord 27 points for the Mean Green in their loss to Louisiana on Friday at the Super Pit. 

 UNT sports information

North Texas was back in a familiar position on Friday night in the opener of its Thanksgiving tournament.

UNT ran out to a big lead behind Quincy Noble and had a chance to close out a win that would have given the Mean Green some momentum early in the season.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

Recommended for you