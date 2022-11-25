North Texas was back in a familiar position on Friday night in the opener of its Thanksgiving tournament.
UNT ran out to a big lead behind Quincy Noble and had a chance to close out a win that would have given the Mean Green some momentum early in the season.
That opportunity slipped away in a 60-59 loss to Louisiana at the Super Pit.
UNT (1-3) took a 59-54 lead with 1:49 left when Noble drilled a 3. It was all downhill from there for the Mean Green, who didn’t score or come up with the stops they needed the rest of the way.
Caira Wren grabbed her own miss after Tommisha Lampkin swatted away her shot with 15 seconds left and scored to put the Ragin’ Cajuns (2-4) up one.
UNT had a chance to answer in the closing seconds, but Jaaucklyn Moore’s shot from 3-point range in the closing seconds bounce way.
“We had the game under control,” UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said. “The last couple of possessions weren’t good for us from a game-management standpoint. We executed the out of bounds play and got a great look for Jaq that didn’t fall.”
The ending was all the more painful for UNT considering it had a 13-point lead in the first half and couldn’t capitalize on a huge night from Noble, who finished with 27 points.
The scenario was all too familiar for UNT. The Mean Green blew a 17-point lead and lost at Wichita State on a night Noble scored 30 just last week.
UNT struggled to make the key plays it needed to late in its loss to the Shockers and didn’t fare any better in their loss to the Ragin’ Cajuns.
UNT was up three with 1:10 left when Noble took a jumper with plenty of time left on the shot clock that bounced away. The Mean Green also turned the ball over when they were clinging to a 59-58 lead with 42 seconds left.
Ereauna Hardaway fired the ball up the floor and turned it over while trying to break the press.
Louisiana capitalized with Wren’s late bucket.
“It’s experience and chemistry,” Mitchell said of what caused UNT problems late in games. “We are breaking the press and getting into offense. It we don’t score on the first or second look we stand around and look at each other. We don’t have the spacing we need to get a bucket at the end of the clock.
“We’re also taking too long to get into offense. We have to build chemistry and be more connected. We had too many empty possessions after a hot start.”
UNT’s struggles late spoiled another huge night from Noble, who drilled four 3s and needed just 16 shots from the field to score 27 points.
The Mean Green didn’t get a whole lot from anyone else other than Hardaway. The freshman point guard finished with nine points and three assists.
“I am trying to fit in and get used to the team,” Hardaway said. “I’m getting more comfortable. The more I play with the rest of the team, the better it gets.”
Moore’s late miss capped a tough night for UNT’s second-leading scorer. She finished with five points on 2-of-14 shooting. She was averaging 13.7 points per game coming into the night.
“Quincy is scoring. That is good, but we need other people to come along with her,” Mitchell said. “It wasn’t a good shooting night for Jaq. They have to fall for her, or we have to find someone else. We have to figure out where our points are coming from besides Quincy.”
It didn’t look like UNT would need anyone else other than Noble in the early going.
The Mean Green trailed early before Noble scored 10 straight points in the first half and went up 30-17 in the second quarter on a Hardaway 3.
Louisiana answered with an 8-0 in a game that was tight much of the rest of the way.
“I’m disappointed in the loss,” Mitchell said. “We started off really hot offensively in the first quarter and dwindled from there.”
That way the game played out was a familiar story for UNT, one the Mean Green are determined to avoid down the line after seeing two games slip away in similar fashion.
Louisiana 60, North Texas 59
LOUISIANA (2-4) – Johnson 5-9 2-2 12, Wren 7-10 0-0 14, Wheaton 2-13 3-6 7, Porter 1-5 0-0 2, Rice 3-6 1-1 7, Stewart 2-5 0-0 4, Benedith 5-14 3-3 14, Blanton 0-0 0-0 0, James 0-1 0-0 0, Joseph 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-63 9-12 60.
NORTH TEXAS (1-3) – Boles 2-2 0-0 4, Lampkin 3-4 1-5 7, Noble 9-16 5-5 27 Davis 0-1 2-2 2, Moore 2-14 0-0 5, Hardaway 2-4 4-4 9, Johnson 2-3 1-1 5, McGruder 0-1 0-0 0, Loudermill 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-46 13-17 59.
|Louisiana
|16
|15
|9
|20
|—
|60
|North Texas
|25
|11
|11
|12
|—
|59
Three-point goals – Louisiana 1-14 (Johnson 0-2, Wheaton 0-2, Porter 0-3, Rice 0-2, Benedith 1-4, James 0-1) UNT 6-20 (Noble 4-9, Davis 0-1, Moore 1-7, Hardaway 1-2, McGruder 0-1) Fouled out – none Rebounds – Louisiana 34 (Johnson 11) UNT 34 (Boles, Lampkin 6) Assists – Louisiana 8 (Wheaton 4) UNT 14 (Noble 4) Toal fouls – UNT 13, Louisiana 13 A – 1,600.