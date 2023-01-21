North Texas was right where it wanted to be as it looked to turn its season around in in the heart of Conference USA play Saturday.
The Mean Green had a 17-point second-half lead on their home floor on UAB, a team that had won just one game in conference play.
How UNT got from that point to falling to the Blazers 76-74 at the Super Pit was one of the baffling finishes to a game in recent program history.
UNT coughed up 33 points in the third quarter and 56 in the second half as its two-game home-court winning streak was snapped.
“It’s a disappointing loss, especially after the halftime lead we had,” UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said. “The plays where we needed to come up with stops, they got buckets. When we needed to come up with buckets, we didn’t or got to the free throw and didn’t finish.”
UNT (6-13) fell to 3-6 in C-USA play as a result and blew what seemed like a perfect opportunity to pick up momentum as a result. A win would have given UNT three wins in its last four games.
UNT held Florida International to 45 points in its last win. The Mean Green couldn’t replicate that performance against UAB (10-8, 2-7).
The Blazers went 9 for 16 from the field in the third quarter, when the game turned.
“UAB didn’t start out hot in the second half, but they brought more energy,” Mitchell said. “You would have thought that they had the lead. We have to have a better mindset and mentality of how we take care of leads and do what we did to get us there.
“Our previous two wins against FIU and FAU, defense is what got us there. We have let ourselves down these last two games and didn’t get enough stops.”
UNT was in position to close the game out despite struggling to slow down UAB late in the third quarter when Jaaucklyn Moore hit a layup to put the Mean Green up 57-46.
UAB turned the game around by closing the quarter on a 7-0 run in less than a minute.
Denim DeShields hit a pair of free throws before Sara Bershers hit a 3. Desiree Ware stole Jordyn Carter’s inbounds pass and hit a layup at the buzzer to pull UAB within 57-53.
UAB grabbed its first lead when DeShields converted a three-point play to put the Blazers up 64-63 early in the fourth quarter.
UNT went back up 67-64 on a Quincy Noble jumper. That lead was gone in a matter of seconds when Margaret Whitley answered with a 3 for UAB.
“DeShields turned it on,” Mitchell said. “She was using a simple ball screen, and we never guarded it correctly, which allowed her to turn the corner. She is a savvy scorer. When she didn’t have it, they hit some timely 3s.”
UNT didn’t have an answer. Kendall McGruder made just one of two at the free-throw line twice in the final 3:30. Aniyah Johnson hit a layup with 1:59 left to pull UNT within 72-71.
That was the Mean Green’s only field goal in the final 4:17 before Jaaucklyn Moore hit a 3 at the buzzer.
Johnson led UNT with 17 points, and Moore added 16. Noble scored 13 points and moved into ninth place in program history with 1,113 points, passing Lisa Risinger.
DeShields and Whitley scored 16 points each for UAB.
“We got some good looks around the basket late,” Mitchell said. “Jac had a nice kickout that rolled in and out. We went one for two at the line twice down the stretch. We have to close better.”
The way the game ended was a stark contrast to the way it began.
UNT jumped out to a commanding 17-4 lead in the first quarter and led the entire first half.
Noble hit an early 3 before Moore capped the Mean Green’s early run with another shot from deep.
UNT was in position to pull away for a key win from that point on until late in the third quarter.
The game quickly got away from the Mean Green from there.
“We have to be consistent to finish out games,” Mitchell said. “We can’t be one team one half and another team the second half.”
UAB 76, North Texas 74
UAB (10-8, 2-7) – Rolers 7-13 1-1 15, DeShields 6-13 4-5 16, Whitley 5-10 2-2 16, Ware 3-5 2-2 8, S. Bershers 4-11 1-2 12, Klaczek 0-0 0-0 0, McGhee 0-1 0-0 0, Robson 2-3 1-1 5, Walsh 2-4 0-0 4, T. Bershers 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-61 11-13 76.
NORTH TEXAS (6-13, 3-6) – Johnson 7-13 3-5 17, Noble 6-16 0-0 13, McGruder 4-10 2-4 12, Hardaway 2-6 0-0 4, Carter 2-3 0-0 4, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Lampkin 4-6 0-1 8, Moore 5-8 3-4 16. Totals 30-62 8-14 74.
|UAB
|9
|11
|33
|23
|--
|76
|North Texas
|20
|15
|22
|17
|--
|74
Three-point goals – UAB 7-25 (Roters 0-3, DeShields 0-1, Whitley 4-8, Ware 0-1, S. Bershers 3-9, Walsh 0-2, T. Bershers 0-1) UNT 6-13 (Noble 1-3, McGruder 2-4, Hardaway 0-1, Moore 3-5) Fouled out – none Rebounds – UAB 36 (Roters 16) UNT 35 (Johnson 8) Assists – UAB 14 (DeShields 7) UNT 14 (Carter, Davis 4) Total fouls – UAB 17, UNT 16 A – 1,500.
