Kai Huntsberry family
North Texas guard Kai Huntsberry stands with his father, Howard, and mother, Phobe, during his high school career in California. Howard Huntsberry was a noted R&B artist and a member of the 1980s group Klique.

North Texas guard Kai Huntsberry never tires of hearing his father’s favorite story from his days traveling the world as a noted artist.

Howard Huntsberry was the front man for the 1980s R&B group Klique. The trio had nine songs make the Billboard R&B chart, including a 1983 cover of Jackie Wilson’s “Stop Doggin’ Me Around” that peaked at No. 50 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

North Texas guard Kai Huntsberry is carried off the court by his teammates after hitting the game-winning shot to lift the Mean Green past Louisiana Tech earlier this season.

