The North Texas men's basketball team will pack up later this week for quite the excursion over its Thanksgiving break.
The Mean Green are headed to the Bahamas for the Baha Mar Hoops Nassau Championship and will play on Friday, Saturday and Sunday after pushing back from the holiday table.
UNT (2-1) will face San Jose State in its opening game, a showdown it will prepare for on Tuesday night in a tune-up game against Paul Quinn College. The Tigers compete on the NAIA level.
The Mean Green head into the game off a 61-52 win over Fresno State that saw UNT seemingly emerge from some early season struggles. The Mean Green nearly lost to Division II Southern Nazarene and were blown out by Saint Mary's.
UNT played its first two games without starting guards Tylor Perry and Rubin Jones. The Mean Green looked like a different team with both back on the floor against Fresno State.
Perry scored 21 points and Jones scored four points and grabbed three rebounds. Jones was on a minutes restriction after undergoing offseason knee surgery. He hadn't practiced since July up until the last few days.
"There is a comfort level in roles with those guys out there," UNT coach Grant McCasland said. "The hardest thing in college basketball with new players is role definition with who does what when and how."
UNT took a step toward figuring out what its rotation will look like in its win over Fresno State and had several of its secondary players come through. Jayden Martinez fell just short of a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds, while Matthew Stone scored five points and grabbed four rebounds.
"This can get us going," Jones said of UNT's win over Fresno State. "It was different with us out. Those guys had to play roles they hadn’t all year. We have our leaders back on the court. The energy is different."
UNT will look to maintain that energy when it takes on Paul Quinn.
Noble named C-USA Player of the Week
UNT guard Quincy Noble was named Conference USA's Player of the Week on Monday.
Noble averaged 21.0 points per game for UNT in a pair of losses last week. She scored a career-high 30 in a loss to Wichita State, including 25 in the first half.
UNT will look to Noble to help it emerge from a tough two-game stretch. UNT was blown out by Stephen F. Austin 80-49 at home.
The Mean Green looked like they would bounce back from that loss when they ran out to a 17-point halftime lead at Wichita State behind Noble's early offensive outburst.
UNT couldn't hang on for what would have been a huge win and fell 57-53. The Mean Green were outscored 33-12 in the second half.
UNT will have a chance to rebound when it hosts Louisiana on Friday and Montana State on Sunday in its Thanksgiving tournament.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.