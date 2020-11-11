The North Texas men’s basketball team officially began to reload on Wednesday after winning the Conference USA regular season title.
The Mean Green added two players to their 2021 signing class during the early period. Matthew Stone and Chrisdon Morgan both made their commitments official by signing their national letter of intent.
UNT announced that Stone, a 6-foot-4 wing, had become the first member of its signing class late Wednesday morning. Morgan signed his letter of intent during a signing day ceremony early Wednesday evening.
Stone helped lead Kingfisher to the Class 4A state title last season.
“North Texas was the best fit for me with the staff and the players,” Stone said when he committed to the Mean Green in September. “It felt like the right fit. The coaches showed confidence in me. I want to give that back.”
Morgan, a 6-foot-9 forward from DeSoto, averaged 12 points and 11.5 rebounds last season, when he was a second-team All-District 7-6A selection.
Morgan’s father, Ronnie, played at UNT. Chrisdon Morgan took a virtual visit to the school earlier this fall.
“I’m very excited about the program,” Morgan said. “I watched the game when they won conference last year. The virtual visit showed where all they have been and how good they are. I feel like it is the best situation.”
The UNT women’s basketball team was also active on the opening day of the early signing period, adding three players to the roster.
The Mean Green added Chloe Callahan, a 5-foot-9 guard from Canyon; Kendall McGruder, a 5-foot-9 guard from South Grand Prairie, and Aniyah Johnson, a 6-foot-2 forward from Red Oak.
All three come to UNT as highly regarded prospects.
Callahan was the Co-Offensive Player of the Year in District 4-3A last season, while McGruder was a first-team All-District 7-6A pick. Johnson was the Defensive MVP of District 14-5A.