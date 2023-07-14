Summer is a time of adjustment in college basketball across the country. It’s just a whole lot more pronounced this year for North Texas.
UNT has a whole lot of new players and a new batch of assistants. Technically, Ross Hodge is a new head coach as well, even though he’s far from new to the program after spending six years as Grant McCasland’s top assistant before being promoted to replace him.
Hodge is officially and fully in charge now and has spent the last few weeks getting an idea of how what he has constructed is coming together.
He couldn’t be happier with the result.
“The guys have been really open to learning,” Hodge said after practice this week. “And they’ve been really supportive of each other, which is important to us.
“There’s always going to be a learning curve in the summer where you’re learning new terminology, new teammates and adjusting to a new environment, but the thing that’s been the most impressive to me is how connected they’ve been.”
UNT’s players credited their success over the last couple of years to the chemistry they formed. Those bonds helped the Mean Green make the NCAA Tournament in the spring of 2021, when UNT knocked off Purdue in an opening-round game. Last season’s run to the National Invitation Tournament title was also a product of the Mean Green’s ability to play well together.
The challenge this summer has been to replicate the bonds that have been crucial to UNT’s success with a largely revamped roster. In Aaron Scott, the Mean Green have just one player returning who started more than five games.
Point guard Rubin Jones played a vital role off the bench.
Both have been impressed with UNT’s newcomers and the way the team is coming together this summer.
“We’re jelling,” Scott said. “It’s going to take some time for everyone to learn our defense, but the new guys are picking it up. They’re improving quickly.”
How those new players come along will play a key role in how the Mean Green shape up for the 2023-24 season. UNT lost star guard Tylor Perry when he elected to leave the program as a graduate transfer and landed at Kansas State.
Forward Abou Ousmane transferred to Xavier, while guards Kai Huntsberry and Tyree Eady graduated, leaving Scott as UNT’s lone true returning starter.
Those departures made the summer months all the more important for UNT, which added a host of key transfers. Forward Robert Allen (Ole Miss) and guards CJ Noland (Oklahoma), John Buggs III (UTSA) and Jason Edwards (Dodge City Community College) are all expected to play key roles.
Freshman Alex Cotton has also played well this summer.
“We’re impressed with the new guys,” Jones said. “All the transfers we brought in bring value, whether it’s shooting or defense. They’re pieces of the puzzle and do different things well. We have bigs and guys who can spread the floor. Buggs and Jason can shoot the skin off the ball.”
UNT’s players have quickly adjusted to a new coaching lineup. Hodge stayed behind to take over the Mean Green’s program after McCasland took the majority of his staff with him to Texas Tech.
Hodge brought in former Texas A&M-Kingsville coach Johnny Estelle, veteran assistant Jase Herl and Phil Forte as his top three assistant coaches. Forte was a legendary player at Flower Mound Marcus and Oklahoma State.
“I love our staff,” Hodge said. “If you look at what those guys have been able to do in their careers, they’ve all won at a high level and made an impact wherever they’ve been.”
The challenge for UNT this summer has been finding chemistry with that new batch of assistants and a few veteran players like Scott and Jones while mixing in the newcomers who will be vital to the Mean Green’s hopes of success this year.
Hodge and his players feel good about the way it’s going.
“We’re learning a lot,” Jones said. “The new guys are picking things up. You can tell that they have been in the gym a lot.
“We just have to put it together now.”
Hodge likes the way that process is coming along.
“There’s definitely a lot of new energy and excitement,” Hodge said. “There’s also a lot of learning. In the case of this summer, you have a new staff that is learning as well. We’re all learning together, which gives us the opportunity for growth.”
