North Texas played a tough nonconference schedule throughout Grant McCasland’s tenure as the Mean Green’s coach.
UNT took an initial step down that same path for its first season under new coach Ross Hodge on Thursday, when the Mean Green were included in the field for the Shriners Children’s Hospital Charleston Classic.
The event is set to be played Nov. 16, 17 and 19 at TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina. The field includes eight teams, including national power Houston as well as Dayton, LSU, St. John’s, Towson, Utah and Wake Forest.
Matchups, game times and television information for the ESPN event will be announced at a later date.
Hodge was promoted from associate head coach after McCasland left to take over in the same capacity at Texas Tech following the Mean Green’s run to the National Invitation Tournament title.
UNT set a program record for wins on its way to a 31-7 finish last season. The Mean Green lost to UAB in the Conference USA tournament and were passed over for an NCAA Tournament bid before bouncing back to win five straight games in the NIT.
UNT capped its run by beating UAB in the championship game.
The Mean Green lost several of their top players from their title team, including Conference USA Player of the Year and NIT Most Outstanding Player Tylor Perry.
Perry transferred to Kansas State shortly after the season.
Forward Aaron Scott is UNT’s lone returning starter, and point guard Rubin Jones played a key role off the bench.
UNT will be tested in the tournament. Houston was a No. 1 seed in last season’s NCAA Tournament, while LSU, Wake Forest and Utah are members of three of the top conferences in the country — the SEC, ACC and Pac-12, respectively.
The Mean Green enter the 2023-24 season on a run that has seen them win a conference championship or postseason tournament in each of the last four seasons.
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Local Savings
Featured Local Savings
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.