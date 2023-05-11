Charleston Classic art
North Texas will play in the Shriners Children’s Hospital Charleston Classic next season. The field will include national power Houston in addition to LSU, Wake Forest and St. John's.

North Texas played a tough nonconference schedule throughout Grant McCasland’s tenure as the Mean Green’s coach.

