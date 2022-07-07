North Texas is in the midst of one of the most important times of the year when it comes to building for its basketball future.
One of the July evaluation periods for both men's and women's hoops recruiting started Wednesday. Coaches across the country are on the road watching prospects at events.
It's a summer basketball rite of passage, one that seems awfully well timed for UNT.
The Mean Green men have won a Conference USA title in each of the last three seasons and have five seniors on their roster heading into the 2022-23 campaign, when UNT will look to build on an appearance in the National Invitation Tournament.
The UNT women also have momentum on their side after their first appearance in the Women's National Invitation Tournament in 20 years.
The challenge for UNT's programs now is capitalizing while landing their next generation of players.
The first of the main evaluation periods of the month runs through Sunday for men's teams and extends to Tuesday for women's teams. There is a second five-day evaluation period later this month.
Teams across the country will scout players and decide who they will offer and prioritize which prospects they want most.
The UNT women posted on their Twitter account exactly where their coaches are headed, a common practice in college basketball. Mitchell and her assistants will be at events in Mansfield and Houston as well as other events across the country.
Finding the next great one!#GMG pic.twitter.com/iAFg8uwAB7— North Texas WBB (@MeanGreenWBB) July 6, 2022
UNT men's coach Grant McCasland and his staff hit the transfer market while putting together their last class and signed four veteran players.
Guards Kai Huntsberry, Tyree Eady and forward Jayden Martinez will all be seniors this fall. Forward Moulaye Sissoko is heading into his sophomore year.
"The new guys are great," McCasland said earlier this summer. "Even though we have newcomers, it feels like they have been with us longer because of their experience. They came in with an expectation that’s been established by the players who were here and recruited them and the people they know who were associated with the program."
UNT could dip back into the high school ranks in its 2023 recruiting class. The Mean Green have offers out to about a dozen players, including Plano forward Nikk Williams, Hebron guard Alex Cotton and Killeen Ellison point guard Jamyron Keller.
UNT also offered Byron Nelson guard Finley Bizjack, who recently committed to Butler.
The UNT women have a young team with just two players listed as seniors in guard Quincy Noble and forward Jaylen Mallard.
The Mean Green brought in four highly regarded freshmen and transfer guards Jaaucklyn Moore and Courtlyn Loudermill in addition to junior college forward Jasmyne Boles since last season.
"What we have seen so far shows we are getting exactly the types of players we thought we were," Mitchell said earlier this summer.
McCasland, Mitchell and their staffs will be on the road the next few days, looking to add to their impressive 2022 recruiting classes.