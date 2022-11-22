Paul Quinn College at North Texas
When: 7 p.m. tonight
Where: Super Pit, Denton
Records: UNT 2-1, Paul Quinn College 1-0
Last game: Mean Green 61, Fresno State 52; TCU 112, Paul Quinn 42
TV: YouTube
Radio: Mean Green Learfield IMG College
Projected UNT starting lineup
PG: Tylor Perry, 5-11, Sr. — Perry made his season debut in UNT’s win over Fresno State and picked where he left off last season when he was one of the best players in Conference USA. The senior hit four 3s and scored 21 points. He also grabbed four rebounds and handed out three assists.
G: Kai Huntsberry, 6-3, Sr. — Huntsberry scored four points but missed all six of his attempts from 3-point range in UNT’s win over Fresno State. He scored 20 points in UNT’s season-opening win over Southern Nazarene. The senior is averaging 9.7 points and 2.0 rebounds per game.
G: Tyree Eady, 6-5, Sr. — Eady hit a 3 in UNT’s win over Fresno State. It was the senior’s first points from the field this season, when he has struggled to find a groove. He is 1 for 12 from the field on the season and is averaging 1.3 points and 3.7 rebounds per game.
F: Aaron Scott, 6-7, So. — Scott has been a consistent producer in UNT’s first three games. He scored eight points and grabbed four rebounds in the Mean Green’s win over Fresno State. The sophomore has scored at least seven points and pulled in four rebounds in each of UNT’s game this season.
F: Abou Ousmane, 6-10, Jr. — Ousmane scored six points after hitting all four of his free throws in UNT’s win over Fresno State. The junior is averaging 10.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.
Scouting Paul Quinn College
Paul Quinn competes at the NAIA level and is the reigning United States Collegiate Athletic Association DI national champion. The league consists of small colleges across the country.
The Tigers have played both SMU and TCU. Paul Quinn was up one point at halftime against the Mustangs.
Guards Ja’Mare and Ja’Mere Redus both transferred to Paul Quinn from Texas Southern. The Tigers have some Division I talent on their roster.
What you need to know
UNT has one tuneup remaining against Paul Quinn before it heads to the Bahamas for three games in the Baha Mar Hoops Nassau Championship.
The Mean Green will face San Jose State in its opening game of the tournament on Friday.
UNT struggled in its first two games of the season without Perry and Jones and was blown out 63-33 by St. Mary’s.
UNT looked like a completely different team with both Perry and Jones back on the floor in its win over Fresno State. Perry looked like himself after recovering from a preseason knee injury. Jones will take a while to come back from offseason knee surgery but showed some signs of progress.
The overlooked positive of the win was the way UNT’s key backups also showed signs of progress. UNT leaned heavily on its top four players in its first two games.
Several other players came through in UNT’s win over Fresno State. Matthew Stone scored five points.
UNT is hoping that trend continues when it takes on Paul Quinn tonight.