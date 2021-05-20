North Texas knocked off a national power last season when it upset Purdue in the NCAA tournament.
The Mean Green could have another shot at a headline grabbing win this fall when it participates in a nonconference tournament featuring brand-name programs, including Kansas, Alabama and Miami.
The tournament will take place during Thanksgiving week in Orlando, according to published reports. Belmont, Drake and Iona are also expected to be in the field.
UNT is coming off the best season in program history that saw the Mean Green win a game in the NCAA tournament for the first time.
UNT lost several of its top players following a loss to Villanova in the second round, including point guard Javion Hamlet. UNT's point guard and the MVP of the Conference USA tournament declared for the NBA draft.
Shooting guard James Reese transferred to South Carolina, while forward Zachary Simmons signed with an agent, a step that is expected to lead him to a career playing overseas.