Denton, TX (76205)

Today

Showers and scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low near 50F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers and scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low near 50F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.