North Texas kicker Zach Williams announced Monday that he has entered the NCAA transfer portal and is exploring the possibility of leaving the program.
Williams was a redshirt junior this past season and has two years of eligibility remaining. He has already graduated from UNT.
2 Years Eligibility- Grad Transfer K/P pic.twitter.com/zaRM9HI9it— Zach Williams (@z_will97) January 4, 2021
“I would like to thank everyone at North Texas for the past several years I have been a part of the program,” Williams wrote on his Twitter account in a message announcing his decision. “The best fans, coaches and teammates I could’ve had. I will forever be thankful for the memories I have made. I wish nothing but success for North Texas.”
Williams went on to say that he has entered the transfer portal.
The Kentucky native served a larger role than most backup kickers this season for the Mean Green.
Williams served as UNT’s kicker in its season-opening win over Houston Baptist. UNT’s regular kicker Ethan Mooney was forced to miss the game due to injury.
Williams hit a 30-yard field goal and all but one of his seven extra points in the Mean Green’s 57-31 win. He also averaged 54.7 yards on 42 kickoffs with seven touchbacks on the season.