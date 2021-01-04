Zach Williams lead art

North Texas backup kicker Zach Williams has entered the NCAA transfer portal and is exploring the possibility of leaving the program as a graduate transfer. 

Williams was a redshirt junior this past season and has two years of eligibility remaining. He has already graduated from UNT.

“I would like to thank everyone at North Texas for the past several years I have been a part of the program,” Williams wrote on his Twitter account in a message announcing his decision. “The best fans, coaches and teammates I could’ve had. I will forever be thankful for the memories I have made. I wish nothing but success for North Texas.”

The Kentucky native served a larger role than most backup kickers this season for the Mean Green.

Williams served as UNT’s kicker in its season-opening win over Houston Baptist. UNT’s regular kicker Ethan Mooney was forced to miss the game due to injury.

Williams hit a 30-yard field goal and all but one of his seven extra points in the Mean Green’s 57-31 win. He also averaged 54.7 yards on 42 kickoffs with seven touchbacks on the season.

