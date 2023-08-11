Scrimmage preview

North Texas running back Ayo Adeyi carries the ball during fall practice. UNT will hold its first major scrimmage of fall workouts on Saturday at DATCU Stadium.

 UNT sports information North Texas running back Ayo Adeyi carries the ball during fall practice. UNT will hold its first major scrimmage of fall workouts on Saturday at DATCU Stadium.

Eric Morris has laid out a couple of vague time frames since he took over North Texas’ program back in December when it comes to naming a starting quarterback.

Eric Morris new mug

Eric Morris

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and bvito@dentonrc.com.

0
0
0
0
0