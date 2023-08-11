Eric Morris has laid out a couple of vague time frames since he took over North Texas’ program back in December when it comes to naming a starting quarterback.
UNT’s coach backed off the latest of those deadlines on Friday, just hours before the Mean Green’s first scrimmage of fall practice on Saturday.
Morris originally said he would like to name a starter by the end of spring practice. He put off that decision at the end of spring drills and said at American Athletic Conference media days earlier this summer that he’d like to make a decision by the second scrimmage of fall drills.
That timeline has changed again. This time, there is no timeline heading into a closed workout at DATCU Stadium.
“We’re not going to put a timeline on it,” Morris said. “It could be Sunday, a week from Sunday or two weeks from Sunday. We need one to separate.”
Chandler Rogers, Jace Ruder and Stone Earle will all have that opportunity in the first major scrimmage of fall camp.
UNT began spring practice with all three in contention to win the job. Not much has changed since then.
Morris said UNT’s plan is to give all three quarterback equal reps with the first team and a stout offensive line that is expected to be one of the Mean Green’s strengths this fall.
“All three have had a good camp and done some really good things,” Morris said.
What none has done is win the job outright and show that he can fill the void that was left when Austin Aune declared for the NFL Draft after last season.
The former Argyle standout threw for 3,547 yards and a program-record 33 touchdowns while guiding UNT to an appearance in the Conference USA championship game and the Frisco Bowl last season.
While none of UNT’s quarterbacks have won the job, they have made a positive impression with teammates while going through a battle that has lasted far longer than expected.
“They have handled the competition well and are great leaders,” wide receiver Trey Cleveland said. “I’m confident in all three of them. All of them are getting reps with the ones and are getting used to everyone and how we play.”
Rogers came to UNT from Louisiana-Monroe, where he threw for 3,704 yards and 24 touchdowns in 24 games with 18 starts.
The former Lake Ridge standout was one of the top quarterback transfers on the market in the offseason. He entered fall practice as the odds-on favorite to win the job, but has been pushed by Ruder and Earle, who served as backups last season.
“Stone has had a good camp and has improved his accuracy,” Morris said. “His competition rate is extremely high, and his decision-making is good.”
UNT has other concerns to address heading into its first scrimmage. The Mean Green have several spots on the depth chart up for grabs on both sides of the ball.
UNT’s defense is still working through the adjustment to a 3-3-5 scheme and will see how that unit is coming together.
“I like the way the defense is coming along,” cornerback John Davis said. “We’re competing and flying to the ball until the whistle blows. I like what we’re doing and what we have in store for the scrimmage.”
Morris isn’t going to commit himself to a quarterback decision based on what transpires, not after backing off a couple of target times already.
“The sooner the better for me,” Morris said. “I would like to know who it is to start feeding those reps to him in practice and be able to get him comfortable with the first offensive line and everything we’re trying to install. It’s up to those three. If it’s clear after scrimmage one, we’ll name a starter on Sunday.”
