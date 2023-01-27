The University of North Texas athletics department dealt with a host of financial challenges over the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and an impending move to a new conference.
The school’s latest yearly NCAA financial report shows just how well UNT fared while dealing with those issues.
UNT came away with a surplus of $254,780, according to a copy of the figures in the report provided to the Denton Record-Chronicle.
The school’s revenues for the 2022 fiscal year, which ran from Sept. 1, 2021, through Aug. 31, 2022, were just less than $44.5 million.
UNT is still working its way back to its pre-COVID revenue levels and also had to forfeit two years of revenue from Conference USA as a condition of the school leaving the league to join the American Athletic Conference this summer.
The conference shift will cost UNT approximately $3 million. The first year of revenue the school forfeited was reflected in this year’s NCAA report.
“We still have some room to improve to get back to our previous revenue levels coming off of COVID, but being able to balance the budget, invest in our programs and get closer to where we want to be heading into the American, you have to be satisfied,” UNT athletic director Jared Mosley said.
Most of the differences between UNT’s report for the 2021 and 2022 fiscal years were related to the COVID pandemic.
The school’s athletics department received $1.45 million that was classified as indirect institutional support in 2021. That figure fell to less than $200,000 in UNT’s report for 2022, when COVID restrictions were lifted and the school no longer helped cover expenses related to the pandemic, including testing.
Revenue from ticket sales jumped from just under $650,000 to more than $1.3 million as fans resumed attending games. Team travel expenses rose by more than $900,000 to $2.9 million, while recruiting expenses jumped by $451,000 to $576,000.
Mosley and UNT’s Chief Financial Officer Matt Witty credited the program’s coaches and administrative staff for helping the school’s athletics program manage the challenges the last two years presented.
“There was a lot of hard work across the department,” Witty said. “Everyone jumped in during the COVID year and helped us hunker down, be wise and figure out how to move things forward the best we could with the resources we had. It was the same this year.”
Those efforts have UNT officials feeling good about where the program is positioned as it prepares to make the jump to the American.
UNT has a transition plan in place that school officials believe will put the school’s programs in position to compete in terms of budgets and staffing.
UNT will soon turn its attention to a host of projects to bolster its programs.
“In this fiscal year and the next, we need to look at renovations to the Mean Green Village [UNT’s athletics campus] and our softball stadium,” Mosley said. “The athletic center expansion is critical to serve our student-athletes as well as any future expansion or growth.”
UNT has prioritized expanding the North Texas Athletic Center, a 45,000-square-foot venue that opened in 2005 and houses the school’s football and administrative offices, main weight room and training facilities.
UNT officials feel good about their ability to tackle those projects without dipping into reserves after finishing with a budget surplus. Being in a good place financially will allow the program to evaluate its opportunities heading into the American and attack them.
“There is a lot of excitement to be launching into the American this summer,” Mosely said. “We will be able to get our coaches to a place where we can compete right out of the gate. We’re excited.”
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.