Wren Baker to West Vitginia
Buy Now

North Texas athletc director Wren Baker is leaving the school for West Virginia. He took over UNT's program in the summer of 2016.

 DRC file photo

University of North Texas athletic director Wren Baker is leaving the school to take over in the same capacity at West Virginia University.

The news came down on Wednesday morning. A UNT source with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed Baker’s departure.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

Tags

Recommended for you