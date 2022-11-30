University of North Texas athletic director Wren Baker is leaving the school to take over in the same capacity at West Virginia University.
The news came down on Wednesday morning. A UNT source with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed Baker’s departure.
Baker came to UNT in the summer of 2016 and quickly built the school’s athletics program into one that is competitive across the board nationally at the Group of Five level.
UNT was a member of Conference USA when Baker arrived. He quickly went about upgrading the program from both a facilities and performance standpoint.
Those moves helped UNT land a spot in the American Athletic Conference and ultimately made Baker a prime candidate to move up to guide a Power Five program.
UNT was among six schools the American announced last year it is adding from C-USA. The school will make the jump to the American this summer.
UNT won 17 conference or division championships heading into the 2022-23 school year under Baker. The Mean Green’s competitive success was just part of the reason Baker was an attractive candidate to take over a nationally prominent program.
UNT also made significant headway in terms of upgrading its facilities under Baker. UNT renovated the North Texas Athletic Center and opened the Lovelace & McNatt Families Practice Facility, a $16 million indoor football practice venue, since Baker’s arrival.
The school invested more than $50 million in facilities during Baker’s time at the school.
UNT president Neal Smatresk credited Baker with helping move the school’s athletics program forward to the point it was appealing for the American.
Baker also established a track record of hiring top coaches during his tenure at UNT. He hired Grant McCasland to take over a struggling men’s basketball team and Rodney DeLong as the school’s softball coach.
McCasland guided UNT to its first win in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament in the spring of 2021, while DeLong guided the school’s softball program to its first NCAA tournament appearance last spring.
The success Baker enjoyed across the board made him an attractive candidate for schools competing in the upper echelon of college athletics. He passed on multiple opportunities to chase jobs at more prominent schools in the past.
The chance to take over at West Virginia was too much for UNT to hang on to Baker.
UNT signed Baker to a contract extension that runs into early 2029 last year. The deal included a $625,000 base salary with an annual bonus beginning at $100,000.
Baker’s contact includes a buyout of $250,000 he must pay UNT within 60 days of terminating his employment.
News of Baker’s departure spread quickly through the UNT athletics department. Coaches quickly jumped on the phone to find out if news of Baker’s departure was true and talk about the future of the program.
UNT will now turn its attention to hiring a new leader for its program. Jared Mosley, the school’s associate vice president for athletics, is widely respected within the department and spent 10 years as the athletic director at Abilene Christian University.
Officials within the athletic department have often mentioned Mosley as a potential replacement for Baker, if he left the school to continue his rise through the world of college athletics
Baker’s first job in college athletics was at the athletic director and men’s basketball coach at Rogers State in Oklahoma. He quickly rose through the ranks from there, working as the athletic director at Northwest Missouri State and in high level positions at Memphis and Missouri.
UNT offered Baker the opportunity to run a Division I program for the first time. Baker capitalized on that chance and established himself as a rising star in college athletics.
Smatresk has often touted the importance of UNT athletics to the school and has supported the program throughout his tenure.
He was involved in hiring Baker and will now he in the market for an official to replace him.