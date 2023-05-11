UNT athletes to watch

Sprinter Karlington Anunagba is among a host of North Texas athletes who are expected to contend for medals this week at the Conference USA Outdoor Track & Field Championships.

 UNT sports information

The Conference USA Outdoor Track & Field Championships, one of the biggest events of the league’s year, will ramp up on Friday in Denton.

The event officially started Thursday at the North Texas Soccer and Track & Field Stadium with the first day of the heptathlon and decathlon.

