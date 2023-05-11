The Conference USA Outdoor Track & Field Championships, one of the biggest events of the league’s year, will ramp up on Friday in Denton.
The event officially started Thursday at the North Texas Soccer and Track & Field Stadium with the first day of the heptathlon and decathlon.
The rest of the events will follow Friday and continue through Sunday night, when the meet concludes.
UNT is in its first season under new director of track and field Doug Marshall.
The Mean Green are ranked No. 5 on both the men’s and women’s sides in C-USA by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
UNT has several athletes who are expected to contend for C-USA titles. The following are a few of the UNT athletes to watch heading into the meet.
KeAyla Dove, shot put — Dove qualified for the NCAA Indoor National Championships in the shot put and finished 16th.
She finished second in the event in the indoor conference meet and has the best throw during the outdoor season among C-USA athletes at 17.85 meters. Dove ranks sixth in the West Region.
Vitus Hansgaard, javelin — The sophomore from Denmark ranks No. 27 in the West Region. He is ranked second in C-USA with a throw of 65.65 meters.
Karlington Anunagba, 100-meter dash — The senior from Nigeria has been among the elite sprinters in C-USA for years and is expected to contend for the title in the most exciting race of the meet. Anunagba ranks No. 23 in the West in the 100-meter dash and has one of the top times in C-USA at 10.22.
Alaba Akintola of Middle Tennessee State and Rodney Heath Jr. of Louisiana Tech have posted times of 10.08 and 10.12, respectively.
Wardell Glaspie and Kevin Grubbs, discus — UNT has two of the top-ranked competitors in the West Region in Glaspie and Grubbs. Glaspie ranks No. 15 in the region, while Grubbs is sitting at No. 19. Glaspie has a top throw of 58.79 meters heading into the C-USA meet, while Grubbs’ best throw is 57.82 meters.
Brock Hottel, pole vault — Hottel has finished second in C-USA in the pole vault twice and is looking to break through for his first conference title. He ranks No. 27 in the region and third among athletes in C-USA heading into the meet with a mark of 5.29 meters.
Hottel is expected to battle the Rice duo of Alexander Slinkman and Grant Levesque for the title.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.