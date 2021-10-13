North Texas defensive coordinator Phil Bennett, left, and Jim Gush are in the 19th season coaching together and are close friends. Gush helped Bennett through tough times after his wife died unexpectedly in 1999.
One of the first calls Phil Bennett made after agreeing to take over as North Texas defensive coordinator a few months ago was to an old friend.
If Bennett was going to get back into coaching, he wanted Jim Gush by his side. Bennett considers Gush one of the best football coaches he knows and a friend.
Gush agreed and is now in his 19th season coaching with Bennett. UNT's linebackers coach helped Bennett through one of the toughest times in his life. Bennett lost his wife, Nancy, in 1999 when she was struck by lightning while jogging.
Bennett and Gush were assistant coaches at Kansas State at the time. Their bond is as strong as ever as the Mean Green prepare for a rare Friday night game against Marshall this week.
Losing Simpson added to UNT's issues as it looks to snap a four-game losing streak. Coach Seth Littrell spoke about the Mean Green's efforts to end that slide and stop a string of slow starts over their last three games during his weekly press conference.
The other big news of the week is Conference USA's efforts to usher in a new round of conference realignment in college athletics at the Group of Five level. The league sent a letter to the AAC on Tuesday urging the conference to join in those efforts.
The next few weeks could end up being a transformative time in college athletics if a new round of realignment unfolds.
