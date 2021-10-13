Phil Bennett had barely gotten past the part of the conversation where he told North Texas coach Seth Littrell that he would join his staff as the Mean Green’s defensive coordinator a few months ago when he brought up Jim Gush.
If Bennett was coming to Denton, he was bringing his right-hand man with him.
Gush has been there for Bennett for more than 30 years. They’ve coached together, laughed together and worked their way through one of the toughest times in Bennett’s life together.
It’s been more than 20 years since Bennett’s wife, Nancy, died from injuries she suffered when being struck by lightning while jogging in 1999. She was 41.
“Jim is like family to me, so are his wife and children,” Bennett said. “When my wife died, Anne and Jim were my neighbors. They helped raise my kids. They feel like Anne and Jim are their parents, too, because of the situation we were in. Anne would go pick Maddie up from school and take Sam to practice. Instead of two kids, Anne ended up with four.”
Working their way through tragedy together helped strengthen the bond between Bennett and Gush that has continued to grow in their first season together at UNT. Their maiden voyage with the Mean Green will continue with a rare nationally televised game against Marshall on Friday night at Apogee Stadium.
Their friendship began when Gush worked as a graduate assistant at Iowa State from 1984-85. Bennett was the Cyclones defensive coordinator at the time.
“I realized immediately Jim had two things,” Bennett said. “He had knowledge and he communicated with kids very well. The kids liked him because he was demanding, and he gave them great knowledge.”
Those traits are why Bennett kept hiring Gush everywhere he landed. The two have worked together at five schools — Baylor, SMU, Kansas State, Iowa State and UNT. This is their 19th season together.
“We’ve gone through a lot,” Gush said. “We lived very close together at Kansas State when his wife passed. The community took the Bennetts under their wing, including my wife and son [Jordan]. He is in the middle of Maddie and Sam in age. My wife is like a second mother to them. We’re family.”
The opportunity to coach together again is special for both. Bennett had left coaching due to health reasons after spending the 2017 season as Arizona State’s defensive coordinator.
Until 2020, when UNT coach Seth Littrell was looking for a new defensive coordinator in the offseason and convinced Bennett, a longtime mentor, to get back into coaching. The Mean Green finished last nationally in total defense last season with an average of 522.1 yards allowed per game.
Gush was out of football for a year after serving as McNeese State’s defensive coordinator in 2019 when he joined UNT’s staff.
Littrell couldn’t be happier with the results. UNT’s defense is allowing 32.2 points per game and is still a work in progress but has shown signs of growth. The Mean Green shut out Louisiana Tech in the second half of a 24-17 loss earlier this season and nearly posted another scoreless half before giving up a touchdown in the closing minutes of the first half of a 35-12 loss to SMU.
“It’s amazing how many guys come up during practice and say how much they love Phil and the whole defensive staff,” Littrell said. “They relate very well to our guys and are great mentors and great coaches.”
Bennett is 65, while Gush is 62.
Both still relate well to players despite being in the later stages of their careers.
“Just the knowledge they bring to practice every day is amazing,” linebacker Tyreke Davis said. “I couldn’t have asked for better coaches. They bring it every day in practice and put us in the right positions. They always seem to have a good game plan going in every week.”
Bennett often gets the credit as UNT’s coordinator, but he rarely makes a decision without consulting Gush. He isn’t sure how much longer he will coach and has told Littrell that Gush would be the perfect person to take over UNT’s defense.
“Jim could be a coordinator anywhere in the country right now,” Bennett said. “I told Seth that if I was a head coach, Jim would be my coordinator. He’s been so good and has been wherever he’s been.”
The way both have fit in at UNT is obvious when one asks players and coaches about either Bennett or Gush.
UNT’s players have been known to refer to Gush as “Gush Bomb.” Littrell also had a nickname for the two.
“Seth calls us the odd couple,” Bennett said.
Bennett describes himself as the boisterous of the two. Gush is more laid back.
The contrast helps them complement each other.
“They’re always joking around and messing with each other and the other players and coaches,” safety Makyle Sanders said. “They’re pretty funny.”
A whole lot has changed about football and society since Bennett and Gush first got into coaching. Smartphones and social media have come along since.
They’ve adapted along the way but have found that players are basically the same.
“Kids are still looking for the same things they were 20 or 30 years ago,” Gush said. “They want a coach who cares about them, has their best interests in mind and treats them fairly.”
That approach is what Davis has come to appreciate about Gush.
“He relates to us very well, but he’s realistic, too,” Davis said. “That’s what I like about him. He tells us the truth no matter [if] it hurts because that’s what we need.”
UNT’s players speak just as highly of Bennett.
“I love coach Bennett,” cornerback John Davis Jr. said. “He’s hard on us and wants perfection. He’s different and an old school kind of guy.”
Gush is cut from the same cloth and helped Bennett through one of the toughest times in his life. That connection is as strong as ever now that the two are back together at UNT.
“We have the same philosophy of taking care of kids,” Gush said. “Football is important to us. We love the game and being around kids.”