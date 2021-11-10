Tomorrow marks a special day for thousands of people across the United States who served in the military.
It's Veterans Day.
North Texas assistant football coach Chris Petrilli is among those who will be honored. He served in the 82nd Airborne and will stop to reflect on what his time in the Army means to him.
Petrilli joined the service after 9/11 and served in the Middle East. His journey from that point on is an intriguing tale of perseverance and of his desire to pass along what the experience taught him to the players he coaches.
Petrilli and the rest of UNT's coaches have helped steer the Mean Green in the right direction over the last two weeks. The Mean Green have won consecutive games to keep their bowl hopes alive heading into a game against UTEP on Saturday at Apogee Stadium.
UNT coach Seth Littrell and his players spoke about where the program stands heading into that game during their weekly press conference on Tuesday. We covered what was said in our weekly notebook.
This week also marked the beginning of the college basketball season. Both the UNT men's and women's teams began their seasons on Tuesday night.
We set the table with a look at how the UNT men's team is rebuilding after losing three of its key players, including Javion Hamlet. The former UNT point guard heled guide UNT to its first NCAA tournament win last season, when the Mean Green knocked off Purdue.
UNT raised banners for its Conference USA tournament win and its NCAA appearance before it opened the season with a win over Oklahoma Christian.
The UNT women also have high expectations this season after a successful season last year that included winning a program record 10 games in C-USA play. Guard Quincy Noble was named the Preseason Co-Player of the Year in the league and will guide a talented team.
The opening night of the basketball season officially ushered in what is always the busiest time of the year in UNT athletics. UNT's football team is entering the stretch run of its season, basketball is underway, and a host of the school's other teams are in the midst of their seasons.
