North Texas' first staff under new coach Eric Morris continued to come together on Thursday when the school announced five additions, including linebackers coach Colby Kratch.
Kratch is the lone member of the latest round of hires that had not been previously reported by the Denton Record-Chronicle.
Kratch spent the last six seasons on the staff at Iowa State, where he served as an assistant director for player personnel for five seasons.
UNT also announced the additions of Matt Caponi, Jordan Davis, Bryan Kegans and Justin Owens.
Caponi will serve as UNT's defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach. Davis has been added as the Mean Green's offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach, Kegans is UNT's new strength and conditioning coach while Owens takes over as the program's director of recruiting.
Kratch played at Toledo and spent two years as a graduate assistant coach at Michigan State.
While four of UNT's latest hires had already been known, the program's announcement cleared up some questions about what the staff will look like in 2023.
Morris said during his introductory press conference that he will call plays. UNT's new coach has a long history as an offensive coordinator and served in that capacity at Washington State this season.
Davis' move into the coordinator role will give UNT's new coach a familiar voice to help run the Mean Green's offense. He spent the last seven seasons coaching with Morris at Texas Tech, Incarnate Word and Washington State.
Morris was the offensive coordinator at Texas Tech before spending four seasons as the head coach at UIW from 2018-21.
Morris pointed to the importance of having people he had a history with on his staff during his introductory press conference.
"I'm going to bring a couple of guys I am very familiar with," Morris said. "I'll lean on them a ton to help install everything."
Davis played at Texas Tech before beginning his coaching career.
Caponi also comes to UNT from Iowa State, where he spent the last four years coaching the Cyclones cornerbacks. He's also coached at West Virginia, Arizona and Pittsburgh and has experience as a defensive coordinator from three-year stint at Washington & Jefferson from 2008-11. Washington & Jefferson plays at the Division III level.
Morris' two additions who will fill non-coaching roles have deep ties to the Dallas area.
Owens has more than 15 years of experience coaching at the high school level in DFW and comes to UNT from Ferris High, where he was the special teams coordinator and recruiting coordinator.
Owens is well known in the Dallas area for holding camps that help high school players gain the attention of college coaches.
Morris pointed to the importance of the local ties that Owens will bring.
"The assistant coaches that I am going to bring in here understand this area and have great relationships already built or are entrenched in this area," Morris said.
Former UNT running back Brandin Byrd is now coaching at Belton High and posted on his Twitter account about the impact he expect Owens to make at UNT.
"He will be big in the DFW, but I must let y’all know that he can find them all across Texas," Byrd wrote. "[He] helped one of our very own in Central Texas get his recruiting process up and booming."
Kegans spent last season at Southern Cal and previously worked in strength and conditioning at Oklahoma and Texas. He is familiar with Denton after spending two stints on the staff at Guyer from 2014-15 and 2008-12. He also worked at TWU (2011-13).
Kegans is a Stephenville native and played for Texas Tech.
