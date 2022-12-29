UNT staff additions art
New North Texas coach Eric Morris staff continued to come together on Thursday, when the program announced five new additions.

North Texas' first staff under new coach Eric Morris continued to come together on Thursday when the school announced five additions, including linebackers coach Colby Kratch.

Kratch is the lone member of the latest round of hires that had not been previously reported by the Denton Record-Chronicle.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

North Texas football staff additions

The following are coaches and assistants who have or are expected to be added to North Texas football coach Eric Morris’ staff.

Position Coach
Offensive coordinator/wide receivers Jordan Davis
Defensive coordinator/cornerbacks Matt Caponi
Running backs Patrick Cobbs
Tight ends Chris Gilbert
Special teams coordinator Drew Svoboda
Quarterbacks Sean Brophy
Linebackers Colby Kratch
Off-field staff
Strength coach Bryan Kegans
Operations Ronald Surita
Director of recruiting Justin Owens

