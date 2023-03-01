Robb Coffey hunkered down in his green blazer and green newsboy hat behind the scorer’s table and in front of a microphone at the Super Pit earlier this year.
Coffey was at home there as he prepared to serve as the public address voice for the North Texas men’s basketball team’s game against UAB. He ought to be cosey after announcing 1,000 UNT games, a mark he surpassed last fall when he called SMU’s win over the Mean Green at Apogee Stadium.
Coffey has been the public address announcer for just about every sport UNT plays over the years from football to men’s basketball and women’s basketball.
And that’s just for starters. He’s also served as the PA voice of a host of Denton high school events and TWU games.
There are plenty of other longtime broadcasters in Denton, including Dave Barnett and Hank Dickenson. Both have called UNT games on the radio and television for years, but when it comes to the sheer volume of people who have heard his voice, it’s hard to not think of Coffey as the soundtrack for Denton sports.
“I’ve been told that,” Coffey said. “Dave Barnett said that with all that I do, I am the voice of Denton sports. I have a feel for everything Denton. I do stuff for the Denton ISD and for TWU as well as UNT. It’s cool to be the voice of Denton sports.”
If there’s a big event happening, chances are Coffey will be on hand. When Denton ISD opened Bill Carrico Athletic Complex last year, Denton ISD athletic director Joey Florence made sure Coffey was there to narrate the pregame festivities and call the football game. He'll be on the mic on Thursday when the UNT men's basketball team hosts Middle Tennessee.
“Robb loves the kids and is in tune with the community. He’s one of my favorites. He’s like Craig Way to me,” Florence said, comparing Coffey to the legendary radio voice of the University of Texas. “When we opened up Carrico stadium, he said he’d be there if we needed him.”
Coffey was there, just as he is just about everywhere else there’s a sporting event going on in the region.
The UNT product has branched out over the years. He is a staple at University Interscholastic League events, including the boys and girls state basketball tournaments as well as championship events in volleyball, softball, track and a host of other sports.
Coffey also recently completed his fourth year as the internal public address announcer for Cowboys games at AT&T Stadium.
Those who know Coffey best say his heart is in Denton. He studied broadcasting at UNT under Bill Mercer, a legendary radio and television commentator.
Coffey got his start announcing games in 1982 at UNT and is still calling games at the school 41 years later.
“Robb is the perfect man for the job,” said Jalie Mitchell, UNT’s women’s basketball coach who played for the Mean Green. “He remembers everything and knows everybody. He’s incredible at his job and loves what he does.”
Getting his start
Coffey began going to games early on in his time as a student at UNT and took Mercer’s broadcast journalism class.
“We were practicing calling games, but Bill also talked about public address,” Coffey said. “I told my friends that was something I would like to do.”
Mercer saw Coffey at a convenience store on campus and offered him a chance to serve as the pubic address announcer for a women’s basketball game between Stephen F. Austin and Louisiana Tech in 1982 at the Super Pit.
Coffey jumped at the chance.
“I was pretty much petrified, but I got through it,” Coffey said.
UNT officials were impressed and offered him the chance to call women’s basketball team’s games a short time later.
Coffey’s role serving as the PA voice for events in Denton and beyond has steadily grown ever since.
He’s announced UNT football games, men’s basketball games, women’s basketball games and just about everything else imaginable since while making memories along the way.
School officials had Coffey dress in a black tuxedo with a green cummerbund and green tie in the mid-1980s. He stood out during a time the Super Pit had orange seats.
“The game was the main event,” Coffey said. “That was the premise of it.”
Coffey was at the mic at the Conference USA tournament in 2020 when conference officials handed him a piece of paper near the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was the announcement that the tournament was over,” Coffey said. “I got booed for that.”
Along the way, Coffey has developed a series of trademark calls.
When a player is at the line for a pair of free throws, he always sets up the player’s second shot. He calls out their name and then says, “one more.”
Coffey does some quick math for home run calls in softball. He adds the player’s number to the distance to the fence where the ball left the park.
If UNT first baseman Kailey Gamble hits a shot over the 200-foot sign, he adds her jersey number 23 and calls it a 223-foot home run.
Landing the big job
Coffey’s work over the years attracted the attention of more than just the UIL and college officials across the state. It also landed him the opportunity to work for the Cowboys.
The team was looking for a new internal PA voice in 2019 and asked Coffey to interview for the job of announcing games to media members in the press box.
Coffey had filled that role at UNT for years. He was the second to last of more than a dozen people to audition for Cowboys officials and read from the script they gave him.
“They said they had a lot of great applicants and announcers, but there was no one more prepared or ready for the situation,” Coffey said. “They said I did things that they didn’t expect anyone just starting out to do.”
Coffey still has the email letting him know he landed the job.
While working for the Cowboys is a feather in Coffey’s cap, it hasn’t lessened his love for calling games in Denton.
He’s developed a rapport with the coaches, administrators and athletes in the city over the years, making being the voice of their games and accomplishments all the more enjoyable.
UNT men’s basketball coach Grant McCasland pounds his fist on the scorer’s table before every game. Coffey is always there to greet him.
“One of my favorite parts of being a head coach is the support you get and the people you get to be around on a daily basis,” McCasland said. “Robb does a great job and is always at the coaches’ show. He’s invested in this place at a deeper level than just a job. Those are the people I love.”
Coffey leaves little doubt about his passion for announcing games, particularly UNT games. He keeps meticulous track of every PA appearance. The number has inched past 2,600, from nationally televised college basketball games to high school events.
“It’s been a hell of a ride over 41 years starting with basketball,” Coffey said. “When I was in high school there was no PA announcer. I went to games at UNT with my friends and took Mercer’s class. That sealed it for me. When I got to wear the tux, I realized announcing was something I wanted to do.”
