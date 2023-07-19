Bleed Green guards Kai Huntsberry, center, and Brandon Jefferson celebrate during their win over Rise & Grind in the opening round of The Basketball Tournament on Wednesday at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock. The UNT alumni team rolled to a 94-78 win against a team of former Division II, Division III and NAIA players, including Luke Avdalovic, left.
Bleed Green certainly seemed better positioned heading into this summer’s edition of The Basketball Tournament than a year ago.
The North Texas alumni team was put together in hasty fashion for its debut appearance in 2022. This time around, Bleed Green had a whole lot of experience after bringing back some of its top players from last season’s team that made a surprise run in the 64-team, $1 million event.
That experience paid off during a 94-78 win over Rise & Grind in a first-round game at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock.
Bleed Green knocked down 17 shots from 3-point range and cruised through to the second round.
Several of the key players who helped lead Bleed Green on an unexpected run during last season’s tournament returned, including Brandon Jefferson and Jordan Stevens. Both knocked down seven 3s on Wednesday.
Jefferson led Bleed Green with 27 points, while Stevens went a perfect 7-for-7 from deep on his way to scoring 25 points off the bench.
Jefferson and Stevens are a big reason Bleed Green is seeded second in the Lubbock Regional this summer. The UNT alumni team was a No. 7 seed last year, when it won two games and advanced to the final of the Wichita Regional before falling to the Aftershocks.
“The experience we gained last year will help us,” Bleed Green forward Zach Simmons said before the team departed for Lubbock. “It was a learning process. We have that year under our belts and know what to expect.”
Bleed Green will look to continue capitalizing in a second-round game that will be played at 6 p.m. Friday. The UNT alumni team will face In The Lab, which beat HBCUnited in another first-round game.
Bleed Green will roll into that game after a dominating performance against Rise & Grind, a team of former Division II, Division II and NAIA standouts.
That team was no match for Bleed Green, which ran out to an 18-2 lead. Jefferson and Ron Jackson Jr. capped the UNT alumni team’s early run with back-to-back 3s.
Bleed Green cruised from there and went on to win its opening-round game for the second straight summer.
The win guaranteed Bleed Green a spot in next summer’s edition of TBT.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.