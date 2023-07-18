Bleed Green weren’t expected to last long a year ago in The Basketball Tournament.
Former North Texas guards DJ Draper and J.J. Murray built a team around a few former UNT standouts in a matter of months, landed in the 64-team event with a $1 million prize for the winner and hoped for the best.
The pair was pleased with the way it played out.
Bleed Green were one of the darlings of the single-elimination tournament after pulling off a couple of upsets and taking the Aftershocks, a traditional TBT power, to the wire.
That run has changed the dynamic for the team that is back for another shot at title this year. Bleed Green are the No. 2 seed in the Lubbock Regional and will take on Rise & Grind in their opener at 1 p.m. Wednesday at United Supermarkets Arena.
“Our returning guys have high expectations, but we also have a target on our backs,” Bleed Green coach Andre Shaw said. “Coming in as the No. 7 seed, upsetting the second seed, beating Kansas State’s team and having a chance to win against the Aftershocks creates higher expectations. The guys know that.
“We’re going into a different environment with the same mindset.”
Bleed Green returns several of the key players who helped the team make a splash in the event last year, including guards Brandon Jefferson and Jordan Stevens.
Stevens hit a game-winning 3 to give Bleed Green a 79-78 win over Eberlein Drive, the No. 2 seed in the Wichita Regional, in their TBT debut. Jefferson led Bleed Green with an average of 19.3 points per game, while Stevens added 18.7.
Forwards Thomas Bell and Zach Simmons are also back for another year and will help anchor a Bleed Green team with a slightly different look.
Bleed Green’s FULL TBT ROSTER🟢 pic.twitter.com/RHAB76EmCE— TBT (@thetournament) July 16, 2023
Shannon Shorter, a TBT veteran who joined Bleed Green last year, has a prior commitment with his overseas professional team and can’t play this summer. He averaged 10.7 points per game last year and was one of the team’s key veterans.
Bleed Green added a few players who will help fill that void, including a trio of former UNT guards. James Reese and Jordan Williams have joined the team along with Kai Huntsberry, who finished his collegiate career last season.
“I feel good about the team,” Simmons said. “We have some returning core guys who have experience and have played together. We also added some pieces that are really going to help us, especially on the defensive end.”
Simmons recently finished his professional season in Portugal, while Reese played in Venezuela.
TBT is played at a time that allows players to participate while they are not with their foreign pro teams.
“I’m excited,” Reese said. “I wanted to get out there with these guys last year, but some things happened. It’s good to be back home playing with the guys.”
Reese helped lead UNT to the NCAA Tournament and a win over Purdue in the spring of 2021. Huntsberry was part of the team that won the National Invitation Tournament this year.
That experience could pay dividends as Bleed Green looks to build on its success in last summer’s event.
“At North Texas, we’re going to find a way to win and be grimy,” Shaw said. “Even though this is not a college team, the roots are still there. The toughest team is going to win. That is something we are big on at North Texas.”
The members of Bleed Green are sure to run into the coach who helped establish that culture. Grant McCasland left UNT after last season to become the head coach at Texas Tech and took several members of his staff with him.
The Air Raiders are the No. 1 seed in the Lubbock Regional and could meet Bleed Green in the regional final.
“It will be a little weird to see Mac at Texas Tech,” Reese said. “He made a decision for him and his family. I’m happy for those guys. We’ll have some good conversations about the old days.”
Bleed Green will have to win two games to reach the regional final and a potential showdown with the Air Raiders.
The UNT alumni team’s opener brings an aura of mystery. Rise and Grind is making its first TBT appearance and features a roster of former Division II, Division III and NAIA players.
A win would send Bleed Green on to face the winner of the game between In The Lab and HBCUnited.
HBCUnited, a team of players from historically black colleges and universities, made a surprise run to the regional final last summer when Bleed Green played two thrilling games that went down to the wire in Elam Ending.
TBT uses the unique format where the clock is stopped at the first dead-ball situation with less than four minutes remaining. Eight points are added to the team in the lead’s score.
The first team to reach that point total wins.
Stevens’ 3 in the Elam Ending gave Bleed Green their win over Eberlin Drive. They went on to beat Purple & Black, the Kansas State alumni team.
Darral Willis, Jr. banked in a shot to give the Aftershocks a 70-69 win in the regional final.
Bleed Green is back and planning to make another run.
“There are higher expectations,” Simmons said. “We’re not playing with house money at this point. We learned to deal with that when we were at North Texas. We’ll be ready.”
