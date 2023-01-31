Bleed Green guard Brandon Jefferson takes a shot during The Basketball Tournament, the $1 million summer event, last year. Bleed Green announced Tuesday that it will field a team again for this summer’s event.
Bleed Green, a group of players who represented North Texas in The Basketball Tournament last summer, is coming back for another run in the event.
The team announced its intentions with a video posted to its Twitter account Tuesday, punctuated by a simple message. “Run it back” was superimposed over the top of a handful of highlights from last year’s tournament.
Former UNT players JJ Murray and JJ Draper put the team together last summer and saw it go on a magical run in the 64-team, $1 million winner-takes-all tournament. Bleed Green upset traditional TBT power Eberlein Drive in the first round and later beat Purple & Black, a Kansas State alumni team.
The Aftershocks, a Wichita State alumni team, eliminated Bleed Green in the Round of 16.
“The exposure the tournament provided North Texas during last year’s run and the opportunity playing gave everyone involved from players to coaches and fans are the reasons we wanted to play again,” Murray said. “We got good feedback and felt like giving it another go would be a good opportunity.”
Murray and Draper are looking at opportunities to put together another competitive team for this year’s event.
Bleed Green had several former UNT players last season, including Shannon Shorter and Mike Miller. Murray and Draper added several pros without ties to UNT as well, including Brandon Jefferson and Jordan Stevens.
Murray said Bleed Green’s priority is to keep its core players together as it looks to build on its run in last year’s event. The team came together at the last minute for the 2022 tournament.
“We were reaching out to people last year,” Draper said. “This year people are reaching out to us wanting to play on the team. The people who were loyal to us from the beginning will be hard to be out.”
Bleed Green will also bring back Andre Shaw and Clay Wilson as their coaches.
“What they were able to do in a short time with film and getting guys ready was awesome,” Draper said. “It would be hard to think that there was another coaching staff that worked as hard or as smart as they did last year.”
What Bleed Green accomplished has the team excited about its chances to make a run in the event again this summer.
“We got a lot of good feedback,” Murray said. “Support for the team has grown. We have something to show with the way we played last year. We also have multiple months to prepare instead of a month like we did last year.”
UNT’s Noble named C-USA Player of the Week
UNT senior guard Quincy Noble was named the Conference USA Player of the Week on Monday after leading the Mean Green to back-to-back road wins.
Noble averaged 19.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2.0 assists in wins over UTSA and UTEP. She scored 16 points in a win over UTSA and followed that up by scoring 23 points in a win over UTEP.
Noble has been named C-USA’s Player of the Week twice this season.
Freshman sets pentathlon mark
UNT freshman Marta Sivina set a program record when she scored 3,942 points in the women’s pentathlon at the Texas Tech Open & Multis over the weekend.
Sivina finished second in the 800 meters and was seventh in the event overall.
UNT wins pair of tennis matches over weekend
UNT won a pair of matches over the weekend when the Mean Green beat both Lamar and Midwestern State 6-1.
UNT is 5-1 on the season and has won three straight home matches for the first time since early last year.
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.