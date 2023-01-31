Bleed Green art

Bleed Green guard Brandon Jefferson takes a shot during The Basketball Tournament, the $1 million summer event, last year. Bleed Green announced Tuesday that it will field a team again for this summer’s event.

Bleed Green, a group of players who represented North Texas in The Basketball Tournament last summer, is coming back for another run in the event.

The team announced its intentions with a video posted to its Twitter account Tuesday, punctuated by a simple message. “Run it back” was superimposed over the top of a handful of highlights from last year’s tournament.

