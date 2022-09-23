North Texas has already had one chance to see how it might stack up next season when the Mean Green join the American Athletic Conference.
UNT’s game against SMU didn’t turn out nearly how UNT hoped.
A second opportunity arrives on Saturday afternoon, this time at Memphis. The Tigers are also a member of the American and thus a measuring stick for where the Mean Green are at in their final year before moving up from Conference USA.
“We’ve been talking about that because we’re going to be in a conference with them next year,” safety Quinn Whitlock said. “It would be good to get a win over them and show the conference what they have coming next year.”
UNT has played in bowl games in five of the last six seasons but has struggled against teams from the American. The Mean Green fell to 2-8 against teams from the league earlier this season when they lost to SMU 48-10.
Turning the tide against teams from the American won’t be easy when UNT faces Memphis. The Tigers are a tradition-laden team in the league and have played in bowl games in each of the last eight seasons.
“Memphis has been a very strong program year in and year out,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “We understand what we are looking at. The biggest thing is to make sure we focus on our preparation and make sure our excitement builds into the game so that we will be able to respond in the atmosphere they are going to have there.”
UNT struggled to meet that goal last week in its first nonconference road game of the year at UNLV. The Mean Green trailed by just three points in the second half before the Rebels closed the game with 28 unanswered points and won 58-27.
UNT has not won a nonconference road game since 2018.
Breaking that streak could be a challenge at Memphis. The Tigers are 23-1 in their last 24 nonconference home games and are off to a 2-1 start behind QB Seth Henigan.
The Memphis quarterback starred at Ryan under his father, Raiders coach Dave Henigan.
Henigan is averaging 313.3 passing yards per game and has six touchdowns with no interceptions so far this season.
UNT opened the season with a win at UTEP but has dropped its last two games against Football Bowl Subdivision opponents. The Mean Green’s loss to UNLV last week wasn’t nearly as tough being blown out at home by SMU, one of its biggest rivals, but added to the adversity UNT has faced early in the season.
“Our character is being tested,” quarterback Austin Aune said. “You can either fall down or get back up and keep grinding. We have so much of the season in front of us. It was one loss. It wasn’t a great loss, but we can turn this thing around and end the season the right way.”
UNT’s hopes for a turnaround will rest largely on its ability to contain Henigan and improve its performance in key situations defensively. UNLV went 9-for-15 on third downs and also converted both of its fourth-down opportunities.
UNT’s players are confident they can do better this week under coordinator Phil Bennett.
“We were in great position every time,” Whitlock said. “We were one tackle, one deflection or one coverage away from getting off the field. Coach Bennett puts us in position to make those plays. We have to be better this week at executing the calls.”
Even if UNT executes at a higher level defensively, it will likely have to get its offense rolling to keep pace with Henigan and the Tigers. Memphis is averaging 34.7 points per game.
UNT has shown promise in that regard while scoring at least 27 points in each of its games this season other than its loss to SMU.
Aune is averaging 236.3 passing yards per game and is coming off the fifth 300-yard passing game of his college career, a 305-yard outing against UNLV.
UNT failed to capitalize on its opportunities against the Rebels while converting just three of its 11 third-down opportunities.
The Mean Green know they’ll have to do better against Memphis if they are capitalize on their second chance this season to knock off a team from the American.
“We want to put on a good show of what we have as a football team before we go into the American,” Aune said. “We feel like if we have a good game plan and execute, we can be in a game with anybody.”
Key matchup
UNT CB Zahodri Jackson vs. Memphis WR Gabriel Rogers
UNT has struggled defensively this season while allowing 36.5 points per game. The Mean Green are allowing an average of 292.3 passing yards every time they take the field.
UNT will have to improve its performance to contain Henigan and his wide receivers, including Gabriel Rogers. The senior has been one of Memphis’ big-play threats. He has 12 catches for a team-high 214 yards.
The Mean Green will turn to a host of players in their secondary to help contain Rogers, including cornerback Zahodri Jackson. The Utah State transfer made his first start with UNT last week in the Mean Green’s loss to UNLV.
Jackson finished with four tackles against the Rebels and will look to improve on that performance against Memphis.
Matching up
UNT’s offense vs. Memphis’ defense
UNT rolled up 474 yards in its loss to UNLV. Wide receivers Roderic Burns and Jyaire Shorter finished with 98 and 90 receiving yards, respectively. Oscar Adaway and Ayo Adeyi both finished with 73 rushing yards.
UNT just didn’t capitalize often enough while scoring one touchdown on five red zone trips.
The Mean Green will look to turn the tide against Memphis’ defense that is allowing 31.3 points per game. The Tigers have forced six turnovers on the season.
Edge: Memphis
UNT’s defense vs. Memphis’ offense
UNT gave up touchdowns on six of seven possessions during a tough stretch at UNLV.
The Mean Green haven’t made many big plays defensively this season. UNT has five sacks, four fumble recoveries and no interceptions through four games.
Picking up the pace won’t be easy against Memphis and its deep batch of skill position players. Henigan has a host of weapons around him. Jevyon Ducker has 147 rushing yards to lead three players who have cleared the 100-yard mark. Tight end Caden Prieskorn has three touchdown catches and is one of five Memphis players with at least 100 receiving yards.
Edge: Memphis
Four downs: Keys to today’s game
Contain Memphis QB Seth Henigan
Henigan is off to a terrific start for Memphis and is capable of picking apart UNT’s secondary if he gets on a roll. The Mean Green must pressure Henigan in the pocket and blanket his receivers down the field.
Don’t fall behind Memphis early
UNT isn’t built to come from behind against a team like Memphis, especially on the road. The Mean Green need to get off to a good start and take what is expected to be a large Memphis crowd out of the game.
Get the running game going
UNT is at its best when it gets its running game going behind Adaway and Adeyi. If the Mean Green reach that goal, it opens opportunities for Aune and his receivers to make plays down the field.
Win the big-play battle
UNT needs to hit on a few big plays to upset Memphis. The Mean Green got a 99-yard kickoff return from Kaylon Horton and a 54-yard touchdown strike from Aune to H-back Var’Keyes Gumms against UNLV. UNT needs to keep those plays coming.