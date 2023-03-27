LAS VEGAS — The list of impressive postseason wins North Texas has picked up under Grant McCasland seems to grow on an annual basis.
UNT won the College Basketball Invitational back in 2018, picked up the first NCAA tournament win in program history in 2021 when it beat Purdue and slipped past Oklahoma State in Stillwater last week to reach the National Invitation Tournament Final Four.
That history has UNT feeling confident heading into a Tuesday night showdown with Wisconsin in the NIT semifinals. The Mean Green will face the Badgers at 6 p.m. at Orleans Arena.
McCasland named a host of factors that are behind that history during UNT’s NIT Final Four press conference on Monday. A tough nonconference schedule helps as does an efficient offense and a tenacious defense.
The biggest factor, though, is the chemistry the Mean Green (29-7) find a way to build each season.
“These guys have continuously made plays in big moments, and I do believe that they do that because they have the trust of their teammates, and they all love each other,” McCasland said. “A big part of winning is how you stay connected as a group when things get hard.
“These guys have done that, and they believe in each other.”
That belief helped UNT roll into Stillwater last week and survive an overtime game against the Cowboys without one of its best players. Junior forward Abou Ousmane didn’t play against OSU while tending to a family matter and isn’t expected to play against Wisconsin (20-14).
UNT adjusted and survived against the Cowboys, thanks in large part to a clutch 3 from Tylor Perry in overtime that helped lift the Mean Green to a 69-59 win.
Those types of games have become awfully familiar for UNT after a challenging run through Conference USA. One of the storylines of the college basketball postseason has been an impressive run by a host of teams from outside the power leagues.
C-USA teams have been a key part of that success. Florida Atlantic is in the Final Four of the NCAA tournament, while half the teams left in the NIT are from C-USA.
UAB, the third C-USA team still playing, will face Utah Valley in the second NIT semifinal Tuesday night.
“Everybody in the world can see now what we deal with in Conference USA,” Perry said. “It’s never an easy night going through conference throughout the year, and it’s prepared us for moments like this. I think every situation we’ve been in this postseason we’ve been in during conference.”
Being battle tested could pay off for UNT when it faces Wisconsin, a team that will tower over the Mean Green, especially with Ousmane out of the lineup.
Steven Crowl, a 7-foot freshman forward, is averaging 12.2 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. Tyler Wahl, a 6-foot-9 forward, is adding 11.3 points and 6.3 rebounds.
Wisconsin will certainly try to capitalize on UNT being without Ousmane but believe that could be a whole lot tougher than it sounds.
Moulaye Sissoko stepped in for Ousmane in UNT’s win over OSU and finished with 12 points and 15 rebounds. Perry is averaging 17.3 points per game and has cleared the 20-point mark in all three of UNT’s NIT games.
“The people that have stepped up and have been playing that 5-spot have definitely done a good job,” Wahl said of UNT’s centers. “They wouldn’t be winning those games and getting to the position they are at right now without it.”
That has been UNT’s approach over the last few years as it has stacked up one impressive postseason win after another. The Mean Green have always found a way to adjust and come through when it mattered.
UNT’s success has added to the success teams outside the power conferences have enjoyed this season. The runs teams like UNT, FAU and UAB have made have caught the attention of coaches across the country, including Wisconsin coach Greg Gard.
“I don’t like the term mid-major because I’ve seen how good teams are,” Gard said. “You’ve obviously got one in your league that’s in the Final Four in Florida Atlantic, and obviously two here with UAB and North Texas.
“It’s not about what’s on the front of your jersey. It’s about the players and how well they play together.”
UNT has shown that is the case over and over again in recent years. The Mean Green will be out to prove themselves again on Tuesday night.
“Mid-majors have always kind of had the juice to them,” UNT guard Kai Huntsberry said. “I feel like high majors get more credit, but there are people who play anywhere.
“Anybody can beat anybody on any given night.”
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.