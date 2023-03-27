UNT NIT semis

North Texas will face Wisconsin in the semifinals of the National Invitation Tournament on Tuesday at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

 UNT sports information

LAS VEGAS — The list of impressive postseason wins North Texas has picked up under Grant McCasland seems to grow on an annual basis.

McCasland mug

Grant McCasland

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags