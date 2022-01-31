North Texas coach Seth Littrell was nearing the end of his signing day press conference late last year when he acknowledged the changing landscape in college football recruiting.
UNT announced it had signed five high school standouts and three transfers that day. Highly regarded South Oak Cliff running back Qualon Farrar and Plano defensive end Cam Robertson highlighted UNT’s haul that also included former Missouri wide receiver Jay Maclin.
UNT finished off its class in previous years at midterm.
Littrell acknowledged the Mean Green were just getting started this time around.
“With the landscape the way it is, you want to have enough scholarships left over in order to make sure we find the best players,” Littrell said. “There’s going to be a ton of great players out there in January leading into February signing day. I think you can get some steals.”
That is UNT’s hope heading into Wednesday, the opening day of the late signing period.
The Mean Green have added a steady stream of transfers over the last few weeks, including New Mexico offensive lineman Leke Asenuga and Utah State cornerback Zahodri Jackson.
Even with those players in the fold, UNT has plenty of scholarships left to add to its recruiting haul. Littrell estimated that UNT would add 12 to 14 players to its initial class of eight while discussing his early signing class.
The search for players to round out UNT’s class is expected to last well past the traditional February signing day.
There are plenty of players looking for a home as the days dwindle before signing day. There will still be impact players available after it as well due to the number who have entered the transfer portal.
Recruiting website Rivals.com reported Monday that nearly 40% of scholarship players from Power Five schools who entered the transfer portal since Aug. 1 have yet to sign with new schools. Nearly 60% of Group of Five players who entered the portal in the same time frame are also still on the market.
UNT could look to capitalize by grabbing players from that pool this week and beyond.
The Mean Green didn’t land Georgia transfer wide receiver Tommy Bush until May last year. Offensive lineman Kaci Moreka, a highly regarded prospect from Trinity Valley Community College, signed with UNT in August.
Defensive tackle Roderick Brown signed with UNT after national signing day when his plans to play for Army fell through.
Bush looked like he’d be among the Mean Green’s top players before he suffered a season-ending injury in a loss to SMU in the second week of the season. Brown finished with 20 tackles and three sacks on his way to earning a place on Conference USA’s All-Freshman Team.
Littrell is counting on his staff to find a few more impactful late additions again this year to bolster a class that is currently among the lowest ranked in C-USA.
Recruiting website 247Sports has UNT’s class ranked No. 11 out of 14 in the league. The Mean Green’s C-USA West Division rivals UTSA, Southern Miss, UAB and Louisiana Tech are ranked Nos. 2-5.
UNT finished with the top-ranked class in C-USA last year.
The Mean Green have been active in the days leading up to signing day. UNT recently offered Blinn College defensive end Kaghen Roach, who was also offered by UTEP.
The Mean Green have also entered the race for Samora Ezekiel. The Fort Worth Paschal offensive lineman also holds an offer from Tulsa.
Closing out its 2022 recruiting class on a high note is vital for UNT. The Mean Green played in a bowl game for the fifth time in six seasons under Littrell last season, when they fell to Miami (Ohio) in the Frisco Football Classic.
UNT has lost each of its five bowl games under Littrell and is looking to break through at a time the school is also preparing to make the jump from C-USA to the American Athletic Conference.
UNT was among six schools included in the American’s latest round of expansion and is expected to join the league in the next few years.
Athletic director Wren Baker has said that he wants to see the Mean Green hit the ground running in their new conference.
UNT’s chances to reach that goal will be influenced by how Littrell and his staff finish off their 2022 recruiting class. The Mean Green will find out where they stand when the February signing day arrives this week.
It looks as though UNT will still have a long way to go to finalize its 2022 class even after signing day passes.