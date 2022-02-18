One number from North Texas’ last loss all the way back in early January has stuck with junior guard Tylor Perry.
The Mean Green pull down 4.87 more rebounds than their opponents on average, a total that leads Conference USA.
That total would be even bigger had it not been for the way UAB dominated UNT on the glass in a 69-63 win at the Super Pit on Jan. 6, when the Blazers pulled down 14 more rebounds than the Mean Green.
UNT has ripped off 11 straight wins since heading into a rematch with the Blazers at 3 p.m. on Saturday in Birmingham, Alabama.
UNT (19-4) has grabbed control of the race for the C-USA regular season title after running out to a 12-1 record in league play. UAB (20-6, 10-3) appears to be the only team with a realistic shot of running the Mean Green down.
UNT is determined to avoid that fate and extend its run, a task that will begin by doing a better job of keeping the Blazers off the glass.
“We have to rebound better,” Perry said. “They killed us on the glass. That was hurtful because that is what we do to teams. We let them bully us.”
The Blazers will be sure to try to do the same again in the rematch that shapes up to be one of the premier games in C-USA late in the season.
UNT coach Grant McCasland credits his team’s recent run of success largely to the way the Mean Green have prepared for each of their games. UNT won’t alter its approach heading into what looks like one of its biggest challenges of the season.
“At this point, we’re all convinced that you just have to be ready to play every night,” McCasland said. “That is all that matters. Getting ready to play has been the strength of this team. We are trying to focus on the details that allow us to be good regardless of the opponent. You look at a team’s strengths and play accordingly.”
UAB’s strengths are pounding the glass and pushing the pace offensively. The Blazers lead C-USA with an average of 81.4 points per game behind Jordan Walker. The junior guard is averaging 19.3 points per game and is one of the more potent offensive players in C-USA.
Walker scored seven of UAB’s final eight points in the Blazers’ win over UNT earlier this year.
The Mean Green have been on a roll ever since behind Perry and senior forward Thomas Bell, who are averaging 13.5 and 12.8 points per game, respectively.
“It adds to the UAB game that they beat us, but we won’t go in with a revenge mindset,” Perry said. “We know they are good at home. We can’t make it about anything other than winning and executing.”
UNT women aiming to extend run
The UNT women are also looking to extend a winning streak heading into a game against UAB.
The Mean Green extended their run to five games on Thursday, when they beat Florida Atlantic 76-45.
The teams will face off in a rare 11:30 a.m. game that will have an impact on a tight race in C-USA’s West Division. Southern Miss is atop the standings at 8-5, one game ahead of UNT and Louisiana Tech at 7-6. UAB is right behind at 6-6.
The Mean Green are 13-10 on the year after finding their groove late in the season behind their stout defense. UNT has held each of its last five opponents under 60 points.
UNT beat UAB 67-54 in the second game in that stretch. The Mean Green are looking for the sweep as they begin a key stretch against West Division contenders that will continue with games against Southern Miss and Louisiana Tech after their showdown with UAB (13-10).
Junior guard Quincy Noble is averaging 15.2 points per game to lead seven players averaging at least six points for UNT, which appears to have found its groove late in the season.
“I feel good about the way we are playing going into this stretch,” UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said following UNT’s win over FAU. “We have played these teams, know a little bit better what to expect and will prepare better. We are playing better than when we saw those teams the first time around.”