North Texas made quite an impression in its season opener on Thursday.
The Mean Green knocked down a program record 21 shots from 3-point range and rolled to a convincing 116-62 win over Mississippi Valley State.
The challenge now for UNT is showing that performance is one it can build on against a higher level of competition.
The Mean Green’s first opportunity will come Saturday night in a game at Arkansas.
Needless to say, the Razorbacks are on a whole other level than the Delta Devils, a team that finished with just three wins last season.
“We are looking forward to it,” UNT guard James Reese said. “Arkansas is a good team. It’s going to be a battle.”
Both teams are coming off successful seasons and showed no signs of slowing down in their opening games of the season. UNT is the defending Conference USA regular season champion, while Arkansas finished 20-12 a year ago.
The Razorbacks beat MVSU 142-62 in their season opener on Thursday.
The game will be a rematch from last season, when Arkansas rolled to a 66-43 win over UNT.
The Mean Green feel good about the way they’re playing heading in after a terrific offensive performance in their opener. UNT finished with 28 assists and shot 65.1% from the floor for the game.
“We have talked to them about playing the right way,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said. “Turning down good looks to get a better look was the name of the game all night long. How do we turn down a good look to get a great look?”
Reese and junior guard Mardrez McBride both scored 21 points to lead the Mean Green, who has six players score in double figures.
UNT could need another big outing offensively to compete with the Razorbacks. Sophomore forward Connor Vanover finished with 23 points to lead the Razorbacks in their season opener.
Eight different players finished in double figures for Arkansas. UNT is just as hot heading into the teams’ showdown after a great outing against MVSU that saw several of its new players shine. McBride made six 3s in his UNT debut.
“We recruited these guys and knew that they could make shots,” McCasland said. “It gives them a better feel to get off to a good start.”