North Texas didn’t have a whole lot of time to adjust once its coaching staff decided to shift its focus offensively last season.
UNT put an emphasis on its running game while ripping off five straight wins to cap the regular season after struggling to get its normally potent passing game on track.
UNT’s success in shifting gears on the fly last fall has the Mean Green feeling good about their chances to continue their growth during spring practice. UNT will take a key step in its development on Saturday in its first scrimmage of the spring on Saturday morning at Apogee Stadium.
“We’re more comfortable,” tight end Jake Roberts said. “We had to adjust as the season went along. Now everyone has had a whole offseason of meetings and film to learn the wrinkles as far as what we’re doing. Everyone is comfortable. I have a good grasp of it. That is the feeling throughout the offense.”
UNT averaged 256 rushing yards per game during its five-game run.
Ikaika Ragsdale rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns in the fifth of those wins, a 45-23 win over UTSA that made UNT bowl eligible at 6-6. The sophomore can sense he has grown since then along with UNT’s entire offense.
“It’s all about experience,” Ragsdale said. “I have learned the playbook and more about our offensive line and who is going to block which defender.”
The challenge for UNT now is building on what it did well during its winning streak and expanding its offense.
“It’s going really well,” UNT offensive coordinator Mike Bloesch said. “There is a lot of retention from the fall. We’re building on things we did well on that five-game winning streak and are trying to continue to improve on the things we need to get better at.
“We’re working a lot on the passing game and are working our new quarterbacks in.”
Austin Aune elected to return after guiding UNT on its winning streak last season. The former Argyle standout got married last year and recently had a daughter.
Aune didn’t decide to return until right before the beginning of the spring semester. He’s competing with Jace Ruder and transfers Stone Earle and JD Head for the starting job.
UNT is counting on one member of that group to step forward and help the Mean Green improve a passing game that fell flat at times last season. UNT averaged 197.1 passing yards per game in 2021, when Aune led the Mean Green with 1,991 yards and nine touchdowns.
“Tomorrow is a big day for our quarterbacks,” Bloesch said. “We will see them have to execute in critical situations. The biggest thing for those guys is to handle situational football, take care of the football and help our offense move the ball down the field.”
UNT’s quarterbacks have made a good impression on Bloesch and Roberts, who has spent the early part of spring practice catching passes from all four.
“We’re putting a lot on them right now,” Blosech said. “We’re giving them different looks and are putting them in different situations. We want to see how they handle that.”
One of the positive signs of the early days of spring practice is the development of UNT’s wide receivers, who are providing plenty of options.
UNT lost starting outside receivers Jyaire Shorter and Tommy Bush to injury early last season. The Mean Green were forced to turn to a host of young players to fill the void.
Damon Ward, Bryson Jackson and Detraveon Brown played key roles and benefitted from the experience.
“They grew throughout the year,” Bloesch said. “As those other guys return and Damon and Bryson get better, you start to feel like you have a two-deep [depth chart].
“I feel really good about the depth we have at receiver.”
Bloesch and his players believe they are making progress already this spring and are well ahead of where they were last year at this time.
“We look sharp and are flying around,” Roberts said. “That’s the main thing. You’re going to have hiccups here and there. We have to make sure we are playing fast and know our assignments. That’s the main thing. I feel good about it.”
UNT will look to build on that feeling on Saturday morning in its first major scrimmage of the spring. The Mean Green will run through some standard practice drills before a short scrimmage.
UNT will have longer scrimmages in each of the following weeks, including its spring game on April 9.
“I want to see us play good situational football,” Bloesch said of what he’s looking for in Saturday’s scrimmage. “Everything we do starts with the run game. We need to do a good job of establishing it. When we dial up play-action shots, we need to be explosive.”