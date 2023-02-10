One of the more highly anticipated games of North Texas’ season turned into something of a rock fight Thursday night.
UNT took on UAB in a battle between the teams that won last year’s Conference USA championships.
It took two overtimes and a host of clutch plays, but UNT came away with an 82-79 win. The Mean Green won the C-USA regular-season title last season before UAB won the conference tournament.
“We knew coming into conference that it wasn’t going to be easy, and we’d be in games like this,” UNT guard Tylor Perry said. “The main thing is staying level-headed and sticking together.”
UNT has done just that while running off five straight wins. The Mean Green will look to build on that streak Saturday when they host Charlotte in a 5 p.m. game at the Super Pit.
UNT’s win over UAB gave the Mean Green some separation when it comes to the race for the regular-season title in C-USA. UNT (20-5) is sitting in second place at 11-3 and is now three games up on both UAB and Middle Tennessee, which are sitting in third at 8-6.
Everyone is chasing Florida Atlantic. The Owls are 13-1.
UNT coach Grant McCasland is always hesitant to talk about the conference title race, even late in the year. He focuses on the process of improving and believes the Mean Green took a step in the right direction in their win over the Blazers.
“What it tells your team is that if you trust each other, hang in there and do what we practice, the result can be we win close games,” McCasland said of what his team learned from its win over UAB. “You learn how to do it. This team continues to grow in that area.”
UNT will look to continue that growth following a landmark win for McCasland. The longtime coach picked up his 200th win at the NCAA level with the Mean Green’s win over UAB.
McCasland coached at Midwestern State on the Division II level and Arkansas State before taking over at UNT and is now 200-87 in eight seasons. He coached at the junior college level earlier in his career.
Perry scored 28 points for UNT in its win over UAB that fellow guard Kai Huntsberry helped close by scoring the Mean Green’s last eight points.
Charlotte (14-10, 5-8) snapped a three-game losing streak with a 62-53 win over UTEP on Thursday.
The 49ers are led by junior guard Brice Williams, who is averaging 12.6 points per game.
The UNT women’s team will also be in action when it faces Charlotte on the road at 3 p.m. The Mean Green are looking to bounce back from a tough loss to UAB.
UNT (9-14) looked like it was on course to turn its season around when it won three straight games in C-USA play.
That streak ended in disappointing fashion when the Mean Green fell to UAB 61-52.
UNT led by five in the third quarter before giving up a 20-4 run.
The Blazers have won just three conference games all season with two of those wins coming against UNT, which fell to 6-7 in league play.
“We weren't good enough on the offensive end executing the offense as well as from the free-throw line,” UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said after the game. “Them scoring 61 overall is not terrible defensively, but some of the ways they were scoring I thought we could have done a better job against.”
Freshman guard Ereauna Hardaway led UNT with 15 points.
Charlotte (10-12) is also 6-7 in C-USA play and is paced by its guard duo of Dazia Lawrence and Jada McMillan, who are averaging 15.3 and 12.7 points per game, respectively.
