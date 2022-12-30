Grant McCasland cited the past on Thursday night as he tried to put a tough loss to Florida Atlantic into context.
UNT was in position to wrap up a win over the Owls when it went up by nine with just 5:24 left. The Mean Green didn’t score again in a 50-46 loss that snapped their five-game winning streak and dropped UNT to 1-1 in Conference USA play.
The scenario reminded UNT’s coach of how C-USA play started for the Mean Green last year. UNT lost to UAB to fall to 1-1 in league play before charging back to finish 16-2 and win the conference’s regular season title.
“We were in this position last year,” McCasland said. “This team has to learn quick. You have to have the mentality that it’s about getting better. We have to move on.”
UNT (10-3) will have that opportunity in at 3 p.m. game on Saturday against Florida International at the Super Pit. The Mean Green won’t have a lot of time to turn the page after falling in their high-profile showdown with FAU (12-1). Both teams came into Thursday’s game ranked in the top 50 of the NCAA’s NET rankings.
FIU (6-6) was blown out by FAU, its cross-town rival, 79-53, earlier this season in its opening game in C-USA play.
UNT’s players vowed to maintain their focus heading into Saturday’s game. That approach paid off for the Mean Green last year when they quickly got on a roll after falling to UAB. Replicating that performance won’t be easy this year. UNT has a two-game road trip next week to Western Kentucky and Middle Tennessee.
The trip is traditionally one of the toughest in C-USA and the Sun Belt before that. UNT’s players vowed to maintain their focus on their final game this week before turning their attention to that trip.
“You never know who is going to show up on any given night,” UNT guard Tylor Perry said. “You can’t take nights off. We have a tough schedule in front of us, but we have to take care of FIU first.”
Perry will be a big part of UNT’s plans to do just that. He scored 19 points and was one of the Mean Green’s few effective options offensively in their loss to FAU. Forward Abou Ousmane scored 12 points before fouling out and was UNT’s only other player to finish in double figures.
Perry leads UNT with an average of 17.4 points per game.
Sophomore guard Denver Jones paces FIU at 17.7 points.
UNT women aim to break through at FIU
The UNT women will look to break through for their first win in C-USA play when they face FIU at noon on Saturday in Miami.
The Mean Green (3-8) dropped their league opener on Thursday night at FAU, where the Owls held off UNT late for a 66-61 win.
UNT trailed by 12 points with 2:53 left before pulling within 64-61 on a Quincy Noble jumper with 34 seconds left. The Mean Green had a chance to tie the game up in the closing seconds but turned the ball over. Noble led UNT with 25 points and is averaging 18.6 points per game. FIU (5-5) lost its opening game in C-USA play to FAU.
Redshirt freshman guard Sifa Joyeuse is averaging 13.7 points per game to lead FIU.
