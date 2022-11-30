North Texas coach Seth Littrell reiterated one of his core beliefs on Wednesday as the Mean Green prepare for their showdown with UTSA in the Conference USA title game on Friday night.
Littrell often talks about maintaining focus and blocking out distractions.
UNT will have plenty to deal with at the Alamodome. UTSA coach Jeff Traylor has been calling for the city of San Antonio to turn out to support the Roadrunners.
"The biggest thing is eliminating outside distractions," Littrell said during the C-USA championship game teleconference. "People are going to talk it up. It's a lot of fun. You have to embrace it and enjoy it, but at the same time you have to settle in."
That could be easier said than done. A crowd of 27,122 turned out to see the UTSA's thrilling 31-27 win over the Mean Green that went down to the final seconds earlier this season.
Traylor has emphasized building UTSA's connection with the people of San Antonio.
"That was our goal when I got the job," Traylor said. "We didn't just want to be the football team of UTSA, we wanted to be the football team of San Antonio. We have worked really hard to gain our city's trust.
"Everyone has jumped on board. I would be shocked if we don't hit 45,000 and maybe even 50,000 on Friday night."
UNT's players are hoping a contingent of Mean Green fans will make the trip to San Antonio to balance out the crowd at least a little.
"It would mean a lot to have UNT fans there," UNT running back Isaiah Johnson said. "They filled that crowd with their fans [earlier this season]. It was loud on third down. To have our fans would even it out and help us."
The experience UNT gained in the Alamodome's environment earlier this season should pay off.
"It definitely helps that we have been in that environment before, but it does get loud," Littrell said. "They do a great job. Their fans bring a lot of excitement and energy. The lighting is a bit different too when you are catching balls and punts.
"It should be an intense atmosphere, which will make it a lot of fun."
Littrell: UNT coming off a great week of preparation
UNT heads into the C-USA championship game off a short but productive week of practice.
The Mean Green had to squeeze every productive moment they could after their win over Rice on Saturday. UNT will be at a bit of a disadvantage with having to travel to San Antonio, further cutting into the time they have available.
"The guys have had a great week of preparation, and that's obviously key," Littrell said. "These guys understand what we are trying to get accomplished. It's not hard to build the excitement up for this game. When you get an opportunity to play for a championship and have the opponent we have in UTSA, the excitement will bring itself."
UNT and UTSA dealing with injuries
Littrell said earlier in the week that UNT will have to wait until closer to game time to know what the status of cornerback DeShawn Gaddie and linebacker Mazin Richards will be for Friday's game.
The Mean Green have seen a host of key players suffer injuries late in the season. Tackle Cole Brown was lost for the year in UNT's loss to UTSA. The Mean Green have also been without running backs Oscar Adaway III and Ayo Adeyi for the last few weeks.
Traylor acknowledged the challenges UTSA is facing as far as injuries as well.
"Obviously, the loss of Gavin Sharp at tight end and Brenden Brady at running back is huge," Traylor said. "But just like all year, we expect someone to step up. We say all the time that healthy teams don't win championships. The tough ones do. We've got to be tough."