Michael Akers thought North Texas needed a bit of a break before the Conference USA women’s golf tournament this week following its win in the Bruzzy earlier this month and gave his team the weekend off.
The way UNT’s players responded to the offer says a lot about how the Mean Green have developed into a nationally competitive program in seven seasons under Akers, their longtime coach.
Several of UNT’s players headed to Maridoe Golf Club for some extra practice instead of finding something else to do with their free time.
“They’re always working,” Akers said. “They earned having last weekend off but were down at Maridoe on Saturday and Sunday practicing. We have a good culture. Hopefully as new ones come in, they’ll learn what we do.”
What UNT has done like few other teams in college golf is win. The Mean Green have won the last two C-USA tournaments and will look to cap their time in the league with another championship when this season’s event begins on Thursday at PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
UNT is leaving C-USA to join the American Athletic Conference this summer and is an overwhelming favorite to go out on top. The Mean Green are ranked No. 35 nationally in the latest Golfstat poll.
Western Kentucky is the only other ranked team in the field at No. 90.
The Mean Green will run out a lineup of five veterans and an alternate as they look to win another C-USA title. Senior Audrey Tan won the C-USA individual title two years ago and is ranked No. 71 nationally heading into the tournament that will be played on a challenging 6,102-yard, par-72 course.
Ellie Roth is ranked No. 113. Patricia Sinolungan, Sakura Sugiyama and Emilie Ricaud will round out UNT’s five-player lineup. Shreya Pal will be the Mean Green’s alternate and can be subbed into the lineup at any point in the three-round event.
UNT has already locked up a spot in the NCAA regionals.
“We’ll try to not be too overly confident,” Akers said. “We’re clearly the best team there, but that doesn’t mean you can just show up and win.
“We’re trying to focus on playing the golf course, playing smart and improving our scores from last year.”
PGA National hosts the Honda Classic each year. Akers is on the C-USA tournament committee and helped set up the course for the event. He believes the layout will present a challenge.
If the last few years have shown anything, it’s that UNT is prepared for those types of challenges.
“Our success has a lot to do with our regular season,” Akers said. “We play against Big 12, SEC and ACC schools.
“We have competed against the best. When you play good competition on good courses, you shouldn’t be nervous because you have been in those situations before.”
UNT has excelled in pressure situations and will look to add another C-USA title in its final appearance in the league’s tournament.
“I feel so excited to head back to PGA National,” Tan said in UNT’s preview of the event. “It’s such an incredible golf course, and I feel so lucky we get to play our conference championship on it. It’s definitely a privilege to have the opportunity for a three-peat and to go out with a bang.”
