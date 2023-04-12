UNT women's golf shot
Buy Now

The North Texas women's golf team won The Bruzzy, its home event, earlier this month and heads into the Conference USA tournament that begins Thursday as the favorite to win its third straight title.

 UNT sports information

Michael Akers thought North Texas needed a bit of a break before the Conference USA women’s golf tournament this week following its win in the Bruzzy earlier this month and gave his team the weekend off.

The way UNT’s players responded to the offer says a lot about how the Mean Green have developed into a nationally competitive program in seven seasons under Akers, their longtime coach.

Michael Akers mug

Michael Akers 

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags