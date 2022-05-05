There are years where the race for the Conference USA softball regular season championship is pretty much settled by this point of the spring.
One team, powered by a dominant pitcher, has often separated itself.
This isn’t one of those years.
North Texas is very much in the race for the league’s overall and West Division titles heading into a three-game series against Marshall that is set to begin on Friday.
So is Louisiana Tech, which is tied with UNT atop the West Division with a 15-6 record in league play.
The East Division race is even more complex with Marshall, Western Kentucky and Florida Atlantic in a three-way tie atop the standings at 14-7.
“We have a chance to win the regular season and put ourselves in decent shape to win the tournament,” UNT coach Rodney DeLong said. “Being one of the top seeds limits the number of games you have to play to win it.”
The top two teams in terms of winning percentage will receive a double bye in the eight-team tournament. The teams with the third- and fourth-best winning percentages will receive a single bye.
UNT (30-13) can shorten its path to the C-USA title game significantly if it plays well this week.
The Mean Green are well aware of just how important this week’s series is for their C-USA title hopes. The league’s West Division title is also on the line.
Louisiana Tech holds the tiebreaker over UNT after winning two of three games in a series between the teams earlier this spring.
UNT won two out of three last week at UAB. The Mean Green would have been in an even more advantageous position if they hadn’t lost the final game of the series to the Blazers.
“We are in a really good place,” UNT outfielder Lexi Cobb said. “Even though we didn’t finish our last series the way we wanted to, we are in control of our destiny. We can set ourselves up to have a good seed in the tournament.”
UNT has been consistent throughout the year and has only lost one C-USA series all year, its 2-1 loss to Louisiana Tech.
Building on its run of series wins against Marshall won’t be easy. The Thundering Herd leads C-USA with a .326 team batting average and also rank second in team ERA at 2.53.
Cobb is hitting .373 to lead UNT, which has four players batting over .300 heading into what could be a wild final set of series in C-USA.
“It will be an eventful weekend,” DeLong said. “We will see how it shapes up.”
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.