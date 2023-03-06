North Texas found itself in a familiar place on Monday with the hours dwindling before the beginning of the Conference USA men’s basketball tournament.
The Mean Green put together one of their best performances defensively in recent memory on Saturday in a 67-33 thrashing of traditional C-USA power Western Kentucky. That outing pushed UNT back to the top — or bottom, depending on the way you look at it — of the national leaders in scoring defense.
The Mean Green are allowing 55.4 points per game, more than a point better than Houston, the top team in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll.
The way UNT is playing defensively is one of a host of reasons the Mean Green feel good about their prospects in the conference tournament heading into their quarterfinal game on Thursday. UNT will face the winner of a game between Louisiana Tech and Florida International at the Ford Center in Frisco.
“Defense is something you can pick up and take to any court,” UNT guard Rubin Jones said. “Any time we allow a bucket, we know that shouldn’t happen.”
No team in the country is as adept as UNT at limiting opponents on the offensive end.
The Mean Green have ranked among the top defensive teams in the country the last few seasons.
Defense has become a part of UNT’s DNA as a program.
“The culture here emphasizes that defense wins championships and games,” UNT forward Abou Ousmane said. “We know that our defense can be our best offense and will help us win any game.”
UNT coach Grant McCasland credited the Mean Green’s success on the defensive end largely to his players’ effort.
“There is a grit to how we play,” McCasland said. “We are focused on our defense, but when you watch us compete, our guys play really hard. Our guys’ grit is what gives us an edge.”
UNT healthy heading into tournament
UNT dealt with a few injuries late in the season. Guard Kai Huntsberry missed the Mean Green’s regular season finale after spraining an ankle, while forward Jayden Martinez has also battled an undisclosed injury.
Both are ready for the C-USA tournament.
“We’re good health wise,” McCasland said. “We were able to rest guys in our last game. Kai’s ankle is good and Jayden is moving around well.”
Huntsberry is UNT’s second-leading scorer with an average of 12.1 points per game, while Martinez is a key contributor off the bench.
UNT hoping for homecourt advantage
UNT will be close to home yet again for the C-USA tournament.
McCasland is hoping the Mean Green can capitalize on being the de facto home team, especially after having a good turnout for their win over WKU last week.
“It was a great atmosphere,” McCasland said. “We built momentum with our people. We hope to see a lot of green in Frisco.”
McGruder healthier heading into tourney
Kendall McGruder missed three games late in the season after spraining an ankle.
The sophomore guard is one of the UNT women’s team’s top players and is looking to return to the form that saw her score in double figures in six out of seven outings late in the year.
McGruder has scored four points in two games since returning.
“I wouldn’t say I’m fully healthy, but I’m going to fight through it,” McGruder said. “I landed on a girl’s foot and my ankle went the opposite way. We didn’t know if I was going to be back. It’s been feeling good.”
McGruder scored 29 points in a win over Florida Atlantic earlier in the season and is one of UNT’s top offensive players. She ranks fourth among on the team with an average of 8.5 points per game.
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.