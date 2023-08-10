North Texas has worked through a host of changes since Eric Morris took over the Mean Green’s program late last year.
UNT has new offensive and defensive systems, new coaches and a host of key new players.
One of the overlooked changes is the ramped-up pace UNT plans to play at offensively. The Mean Green spent all of spring adjusting to that tempo and have started to see the payoff this fall as they prepare for their season opener against Cal on Sept. 2.
“It’s very early, but it’s going well so far,” UNT offensive coordinator Jordan Davis said last week. “The players put a lot of work in over the summer. You can tell. They’re not thinking as much and are getting lined up faster, although not as fast as we want.
“There is less thinking than there was in the spring.”
UNT’s players won’t have a whole lot of time to think with Davis and Morris pushing the Mean Green to play at a fast pace. Morris will call UNT’s plays this fall and has vowed to employ the Air Raid system.
UNT ran a similar scheme in the early days of Seth Littrell’s tenure as the Mean Green’s coach. Littrell moved UNT away from the system and relied on the running game late in his tenure to capitalize on a stout offensive line and a talented group of running backs.
“We’re going to throw the ball a lot more this year,” wide receiver Ja’Mori Maclin said. “I will play a lot more.”
Maclin and the rest of UNT’s offensive players have been preparing for that change — and the pace Morris wants to play at — for weeks.
The Mean Green are showing signs in practice that they are adjusting to that approach.
Move to padded practices presents new challenges
UNT went through its first practice in full pads on Tuesday, a change that presents challenges — something special teams coordinator Drew Svoboda pointed out is often overlooked.
“Any time you put the pads on, the emotion and intensity level increase,” Svoboda said. “The biggest challenge is the players have to fall back on their training and the knowledge they’ve gained to this point.
“Sometimes the knowledge takes a dip on the first day in pads. You have to reel them back in. For 25 years in coaching, that’s how it’s been.”
Cal also looking for starting QB
UNT and Cal are facing similar challenges when it comes to preparing for their season opener, at least when it comes to finding a starting quarterback.
The Mean Green have yet to pick from the trio of Chandler Rogers, Jace Ruder and Stone Earle.
Cal also entered the fall looking for a starter. North Carolina State transfer Ben Finley, TCU transfer Sam Jackson V, Luke Bottari and Fernando Mendoza are all reportedly in the mix to start.
“The competition is getting pretty close,” Cal offensive coordinator Jake Spavital told The Daily Californian. “What we’re looking for right now is consistency in that room. We have a lot of young players and new players. Coach [Justin] Wilcox and I have talked a lot about getting as many reps in as possible.”
