Phillip Hill has endured an injury-plagued college journey after a standout career at Klein Collins.
The safety flashed his potential at UNLV in the 2021 season and will look to return to form at North Texas this fall. The 6-foot, 190-pound safety entered the transfer portal on Dec. 23 and committed to UNT on Tuesday.
Hill announced his decision on his Twitter account, where he simply wrote “Home” with a photo of him on his visit to UNT’s campus. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining and will be reunited with two of his former coaches at UNT.
UNT associate head coach and special teams coordinator Drew Svoboda is the former coach at Klein Collins. Clay Jennings coached cornerbacks and nickels at UNLV in 2021 and joined UNT’s staff as its safeties coach this offseason under new coach Eric Morris.
Hill was highly regarded coming out of Klein Collins, where he was rated as a three-star prospect. It took Hill some time to reach his potential in his time with the Rebels.
He redshirted in 2018 and played in one game in 2019 before suffering a season-ending injury.
Hill did not play in the 2020 season before breaking out in 2021 when he finished with 46 tackles and three interceptions. He left the team before last season when UNLV beat UNT 58-27 in Las Vegas.
The Mean Green are moving to a 3-3-5 system in 2023 under new defensive coordinator Matt Caponi and are looking to bolster their secondary.
Hill is the second transfer defensive back UNT has landed since Morris took over. The Mean Green previously added Louisiana-Lafayette transfer safety Damon Youngblood.
Those additions could help offset the losses UNT has experienced in its secondary since the end of the season. The Mean Green lost safeties Sean-Thomas Faulkner and Quinn Whitlock to graduation.
DeShawn Gaddie, who played both cornerback and safety during his time at UNT, entered the transfer portal earlier this week.
Hill posted several impressive games in 2021. He finished with five tackles and an interception in a game against Fresno State.
Hill is the latest of seven transfers UNT has added over the last few days as it looks to build momentum heading into Morris’ first season. The former Washington State offensive coordinator took over a program coming off a 7-7 season that culminated with a loss to Boise State in the Frisco Bowl.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.