North Texas added former UNLV safety Phillip Hill as a transfer on Tuesday.

Phillip Hill has endured an injury-plagued college journey after a standout career at Klein Collins.

The safety flashed his potential at UNLV in the 2021 season and will look to return to form at North Texas this fall. The 6-foot, 190-pound safety entered the transfer portal on Dec. 23 and committed to UNT on Tuesday.

