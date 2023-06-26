Christian Gwyn
North Texas softball coach Rodney DeLong has hired longtime Dallas area coach Christian Gwyn, shown here in her time at Little Elm, as his new pitching coach.

 File photo/The Dallas Morning News

North Texas softball coach Rodney DeLong is bringing in one of the top high school coaches from the Dallas area to join his staff.

