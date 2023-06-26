North Texas softball coach Rodney DeLong is bringing in one of the top high school coaches from the Dallas area to join his staff.
Christina Gwyn will serve as the Mean Green’s pitching coach, the school announced Monday.
Gwyn spent the last six seasons as the coach at Keller and is a former standout pitcher for BYU. She is the sister of UNT assistant coach Jason Gwyn and replaces Jamie Allred.
“I am very excited about what Christina will bring to our program,” DeLong said in a statement. “After pitching at a high level, her experience in running a very successful program is extremely valuable to me. She is great coach and even better person. Our pitching staff will be in good hands. I am excited about our future as we continue to raise the bar for our program.”
Gwyn led Keller to the regional finals of the playoffs three times and the state semifinals once.
The Indians went 14-0 in district play last season, their second undefeated run in district play under Gwyn.
The Keller product helped guide the Indians to the Class 5A state title as a player and was the MVP of the state tournament.
Gwyn started her career at Texas before transferring to BYU. She ranked in the top 10 of every pitching category when she graduated in 2008 and threw the program’s first no-hitter in her senior season.
UNT advanced to the final of the Conference USA tournament last season before falling to Middle Tennessee. The Mean Green have won three conference titles in five seasons under DeLong and reached the final of the Stillwater Regional of the NCAA tournament in their first appearance in the event in 2022.
“I am beyond excited to represent the University of North Texas this upcoming season,” Gwyn said. “It is a blessing to join coach Delong’s staff and work with the amazing student-athletes that represent this great university.”
