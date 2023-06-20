UNT will be the third school Walker has played for in his college career that began at Oklahoma State.
Walker was a four-star recruit coming out of Putnam City West and enjoyed the most productive years of his college career thus far with the Cowboys. He averaged 7.8 points per game as a freshman at OSU in the 2020-21 season, when he scored in double figures 12 times and started seven games.
Walker averaged 4.9 points and 2.6 rebounds per game as a sophomore when he started eight games. His role was never as significant during his time at TCU. He started five games last season but did not score in double figures in any of the games he played.
Walker scored nine points in games against Louisiana-Monroe and Iowa in November before seeing his playing time dwindle.
He’ll join a significant rebuilding project at UNT under Hodge. The Mean Green return just one player who started more than five games last season when UNT won the National Invitation Tournament in junior forward Aaron Scott.
The Mean Green also have a revamped coaching staff.
Hodge was UNT’s associate head coach last season and hired an entirely new batch of assistant coaches after Grant McCasland, the Mean Green’s former coach, left for Texas Tech and took most of the members of his staff with him.
Hodge has quickly put together an impressive transfer class since taking over the program. UNT has also landed guards CJ Noland (Oklahoma), John Buggs (UTSA), Jason Edwards (Dodge City Community College) and forward Robert Allen (Ole Miss) along with incoming freshman guard Alex Cotton.
Walker will be a key addition to the class. He was a consensus Top 100 player nationally coming out of high school and was named the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame’s Player of the Year in 2000.
