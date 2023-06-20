Rondel Walker art
North Texas landed TCU transfer guard Rondel Walker on Tuesday. Walker started his career at Oklahoma State.

 UNT sports information

North Texas continued to add to its transfer haul heading into Ross Hodge’s debut season as UNT’s coach on Tuesday when TCU guard Rondel Walker committed to the Mean Green.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

