Josh Smith had a host of options after his freshman season at College of the Canyons when it came to his football future.
Smith, a 6-foot-3, 235-pound tight end, could have returned to the junior college for his sophomore year and chased a scholarship offer from a Power Five program or headed to one of about a dozen schools that offered him a scholarship for the upcoming season.
Smith passed on those opportunities to commit to North Texas on Thursday, thanks largely to his experience during a visit to the school.
"When I got there, it felt like home," Smith told the Denton Record-Chronicle shortly after announcing his decision on Twitter. "The moment I got to the facility, all the coaches were out there and introduced themselves. I went to practice and saw that they are fast paced and move their tight ends around a lot. The offense fits my skillset."
UNT got in touch with Smith about three weeks ago. The Mean Green lost their top two tight ends after the season.
Jake Roberts transferred to Baylor. Var'Keyes Gumms is set to enter the transfer portal during the spring window later this month and is expected to be pursued by a host of nationally prominent programs.
Gumms ranked second among UNT receivers last season with 34 catches, while Roberts ranked fourth with 28.
Smith was a straight-A student in his one year at College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita, California, and plans to major in business at UNT. The Tampa, Florida, native also visited Tennessee State.
"North Texas needed a tight end for the upcoming season," Smith said. "It's a perfect fit for me. I'm excited and am looking forward to the chance to help this year."
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.