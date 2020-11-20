Logan Wilson has experienced quite a journey since graduating from Dallas Bishop Dunne in 2019.
The standout cornerback signed with Kansas State, left the school and landed at Louisiana-Monroe before opting out of the season and into the transfer portal. Wilson made what he hopes is his final move this week when he committed to continue his career at North Texas.
UNT cornerbacks coach Clay Jennings recruited Wilson when he was in high school and capitalized on a second chance to court the versatile defender.
“I am transferring to North Texas because it’s close to home and I have a good relationship with coach Jennings,” Wilson said Friday afternoon. “North Texas is on the come up. It’s a great environment, is an opportunity for a great education and a place to play ball. The program is doing well and is getting guys to the NFL. They also play great competition.”
Wilson was a three-star prospect coming out of Bishop Dunne and had offers from a host of top schools, including Arizona and Iowa. He signed with Kansas State, but left the school during his freshman season.
Wilson considered continuing his career at UNT at that point but was told that the Mean Green did not have a scholarship available for a cornerback.
Wilson ended up at ULM but was back on the recruiting market a short time later.
“I got back in touch with UNT,” Wilson said. “The coaches said they’d love to have me and that I fit their scheme. I ended up where I needed to be. After everything that happened, I found my place.”
Wilson, who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, said he could fit at multiple spots in UNT’s secondary, including cornerback, nickel and safety.
“Coach Jennings said I could play all three,” Wilson said. “I like the scheme and the way I fit in.”
UNT has added several transfers under coach Seth Littrell, including several who are making an impact this season. Texas Tech transfer John Davis is starting at corner.
Wilson elected to join that growing list of transfers headed to UNT this week.
He’s looking forward to playing close to home.
“It will also be great to be where my family can see me play,” he said.