North Texas has added a home-and-home football series with San Jose State, another step in the program’s efforts to fill out its long-term schedule.
UNT will play at San Jose State on Oct. 2, 2027, before hosting the Spartans on Sept. 25, 2032.
The school has also added a nonconference home game against North Alabama on Sept. 8, 2029. A source with knowledge of the situation confirmed the addition of those games to the Denton Record-Chronicle.
UNT has also finalized a home-and-home series with Wyoming that came to light earlier this summer. The Mean Green will host Wyoming on Sept. 21, 2024, and travel to face the Cowboys on Sept. 21, 2030.
The school is set to announce a schedule update in the next few days that will include several games.
UNT moved away from playing games on the road against teams from Power Five conferences in exchange for guaranteed payouts early in the tenure of former athletic director Wren Baker, which began in 2016.
The school has since scheduled several home-and-home series as well as annual games against teams that compete in the Football Championship Subdivision. UNT has taken another step in that direction under Jared Mosley with the addition of the San Jose State series and a game against North Alabama.
Mosley was hired to replace Baker late last year after Baker left to become the athletic director at West Virginia.
UNT has several series slated, including ones against Army, Missouri, Baylor and Colorado.
Adding San Jose State to the list will give the Mean Green a rare opportunity to play a team from the West Coast. UNT will complete a home-and-home series with Cal when it opens the season with a game against the Golden Bears on Sept. 2.
UNT fell at Cal in 2019, just the ninth game in program history against a school from the Pac-12. The Mean Green have played 23 games against teams from the Mountain West, with the last coming in 2018, when UNT fell to Utah State in the New Mexico Bowl.
The Mean Green are 1-2-1 against San Jose State. The Spartans beat the Mean Green 28-16 in the teams’ last meeting in 1981.
UNT is slated to face an an FCS team in each of the next four seasons, beginning with a game against Abilene Christian this fall.
Adding North Alabama in 2029 will give UNT a fourth nonconference game in a season it is already slated to host Baylor and Florida International and travel to Army.
