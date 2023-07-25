UNT schedule update
Buy Now

North Texas has added a home-and-home series with San Jose State as well as a home game against North Alabama to its future schedule, a source has confirmed to the Denton Record-Chronicle. 

 DRC file photo

North Texas has added a home-and-home football series with San Jose State, another step in the program’s efforts to fill out its long-term schedule.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and bvito@dentonrc.com.

0
0
0
0
0

UNT football schedule additions

North Texas has added five nonconference football games to its slate for 2024-2032 seasons. The following is a look.

Date Opponent
Sept. 21, 2024 Wyoming
Oct. 2, 2027 at San Jose State
Sept. 8, 2029 North Alabama
Sept. 21, 2030 at Wyoming
Sept. 25, 2032 San Jose State

Tags